Tim Tebow Deepens His Commitment to the Fight Against Human Trafficking

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As advocates come together in honor of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, the Tim Tebow Foundation announced today that after seven years of serving discretely in the anti-human trafficking space, they are elevating both their voice and their effort on the cause, and encouraging others to join them.



Exposed to this global inhumanity in his early years through his family’s missionary work overseas, Founder Tim Tebow said this, “Human trafficking is one of the greatest evils that exists in the world today. God says all people are created in His image. Trafficking says people are created as an object for pleasure or personal gain. We believe God has called us to confront this global atrocity and fight like never before for the millions in need of true healing and hope.”

With an organizational mission to bring Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need, and areas of focus including special needs ministry, orphan care and prevention, and ministry to children with profound medical needs, the fight for the lives of the estimated 40 million trafficking victims worldwide is an understandable extension for the Foundation.

“Being discretely active in anti-human trafficking ministry for the past seven years, we have continued to see an acceleration in this heinous attack on the sanctity of human life,” shared Steve Biondo, Tim Tebow Foundation President. “We have become more deeply burdened by this ever-increasing evil and are now moving to a more overt strategy and action against human trafficking. With our targeted partners in the U.S. and abroad we are committed to global prevention, rescue and restoration.”

The Foundation will deepen their impact in this space in three ways. First, they are actively seeking to prevent the crisis by supporting programs to preserve and strengthen the family unit, the first line of defense for the most vulnerable. Secondly, they are responding to the crisis through strategic partnerships supporting those executing physical rescue missions on the ground and providing for the immediate needs of survivors. Finally, they are deeply committed to supporting survivors’ long-term recovery through communities of care that provide them with the tools needed for physical, mental, emotional, social, and spiritual healing; thus empowering their liberation from the cycle of trauma abuse in their lives to find their new life of freedom.

The announcement of the Foundation’s increased involvement comes two weeks ahead of Tim Tebow’s 33rd birthday on August 14, a day that will serve as the backdrop of the organization’s call upon their supporters to partner with them in raising $500,000 specifically to combat human trafficking. The stakes are high – 40 million lives – the time is now, and the invitation is open to join the fight.

The Tim Tebow Foundation exists to bring Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. This mission is being fulfilled every day through seven main areas of outreach in the fields of Orphan Care + Prevention, Special Needs, and Children with Profound Medical Needs. To learn more about how the Tim Tebow Foundation is serving children and sharing God’s love by fighting for those who can’t fight for themselves, visit www.timtebowfoundation.org .

