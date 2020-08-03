R1 Completes Acquisition of RevWorks℠

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services to healthcare providers, today announced it has completed the acquisition of the Cerner RevWorks services business and commercial, non-federal client relationships.



The combination of R1 and RevWorks is expected to provide enhanced revenue cycle capabilities and expertise to clients and new prospects, helping drive sustainable financial improvements for providers while improving their patients’ overall experience. Significant progress has been made toward seamlessly integrating R1’s technology-enabled services platform and Cerner’s software.

“We are pleased to complete the acquisition of RevWorks,” said Gary Long, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of R1. “Through the commercial partnership, R1 is offering a powerful RCM solution that combines our collective revenue cycle expertise to produce both operational and patient-centric results. As such, we look forward to delivering scalable innovations and successful client outcomes to Cerner’s customers, as well as other healthcare organizations.”

“We’re excited to welcome the talented RevWorks team to R1 as we bring together our collective expertise in and commitment to delivering for our customers,” said Vijay Kotte, executive vice president of physician services at R1.

“We’re thrilled to be working with R1 on this transaction as we’ve had a great partnership for some time,” said Brenna Quinn, senior vice president of revenue cycle management at Cerner. “We are committed to growth and transformation that drives simplicity, scale and more cost-effective solutions for global health care. We’re confident that clients, and the industry, will certainly benefit from this expanded R1 offering.”

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM is a leading provider of technology-enabled RCM services which transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across hospitals, health systems and group physician practices. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or The Cerner Podcast. Nasdaq: CERN. Health care is too important to stay the same.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements about future events and relationships, plans, future growth and future performance, including statements about the acquisition of the RevWorks business and the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of the RevWorks business, are forward-looking statements. These statements are often identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “designed,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “would” and similar expressions or variations, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events as of the date hereof and any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in our assumptions, may cause our views to change. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions, projections, or expectations prove incorrect, actual results, performance, financial condition, or events may vary materially and adversely from those anticipated, estimated, or expected. Our actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to risks that the expected benefits from the acquisition of the RevWorks business will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period, the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully, significant transaction costs, unknown or understated liabilities, as well as the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and any other periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Atif Rahim

R1 RCM Inc.

312-324-5476

investorrelations@r1rcm.com