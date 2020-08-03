LPL Financial Welcomes Cashman Consulting

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that Cashman Consulting has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms, leveraging LPL as custodian. The firm reported having served approximately $670 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. The advisors join from Kestra Investment Services.



The Redmond, Wash., firm was founded in 1998 when Jeff and Judy Cashman shifted from their prior third party record keeping business to retirement plan consulting and individual wealth management. The firm has since grown into a 10-member ensemble group that includes their daughter, Megan Baumgartner, partner and client relationship manager, and her husband, Ryan Baumgartner AIF®, partner and chief investment officer.

The team provides long-term investment strategies to their client base of business owners, families and individuals. “As retirement plan specialists, we have a plan for every client, working hard to support clients through the inherent uncertainty that comes with balancing the bull and bear markets for the long run,” said Jeff Cashman, vice chairman of the Evergreen Health Foundation and past president of Bellevue Breakfast Rotary Club and HopeLink, an organization that supports food banks. “We take a hands-on approach and view ourselves as the quarterback to help run retirement plans. It’s so rewarding and encouraging to know that we make a significant difference in our clients’ lives and their ability to save for their future.”

Cashman Consulting turned to LPL for additional resources, including access to integrated technology, economic strategists and research to enhance their client experience. “This move to LPL will make us more efficient and will provide our team with even more information to support clients with education as well as personalized investment strategies that can help them work toward their goals,” Cashman said, adding that he believes LPL’s large advisor presence in the northwest will help benefit their networking and growth opportunities. “We have been very impressed with LPL. Every person we talk with has an infectious energy level and service-first attitude.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We warmly welcome the entire Cashman team to the LPL family and are proud to support their goal of providing excellent service and trusted guidance to their clients. They play such an important role to help employees save for retirement while also supporting the individual financial goals of clients seeking to accumulate wealth and ensure their financial legacies. LPL advisors are able to access a depth and breadth of resources to support clients across the wealth management spectrum. We will continue to invest in the relevant resources and capabilities that support our clients’ ability to differentiate their practices and serve the unique needs of their clients. Jeff and Judy have built a valuable business and we look forward to being their long-term partner as Cashman Consulting deepens its legacy.”

