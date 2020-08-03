MiMedx Files Definitive Proxy Materials

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or “the Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and an emerging therapeutic biologics company, today announced that it has filed a definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with its upcoming 2019 annual meeting of shareholders (“Annual Meeting”). The meeting is scheduled to be held on August 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MDXG2019 . Shareholders as of the record date, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 14, 2020, are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.



In light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Annual Meeting will be conducted in a virtual format only to assist in protecting the health and well-being of our shareholders, directors and employees and to provide access to our shareholders regardless of geographic location.

The Company is mailing the definitive proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) and accompanying proxy card for the 2019 annual meeting of shareholders to its shareholders. A free copy of the Proxy Statement and other relevant documents that the Company files with the SEC may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at the Company’s website at https://mimedx.com .

