Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 394 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,674 in the last 365 days.

IES Holdings, Inc. Appoints Jeffrey Gendell as Interim Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ --  
HOUSTON, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or “IES” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IESC) announced today that Jeffrey L. Gendell has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Gary S. Matthews, who has resigned as Chief Executive Officer to pursue other interests. Mr. Matthews has also resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Gendell, who will also continue as Chairman of the Board, is the managing member and founder of Tontine Associates, L.L.C., which together with its affiliates is the Company’s majority shareholder.

“As we planned for the future, Gary determined that this was the appropriate time for a leadership transition,” said Mr. Gendell. “On behalf of the entire Board, as well as the rest of the IES team, I would like to thank Gary for his contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Continued Mr. Gendell, “As I assume this new role, I am fortunate to be able to rely on the strong senior leadership teams at corporate and our operating segments. Despite the ongoing economic uncertainty related to COVID-19, I remain optimistic about the Company’s outlook and believe that our strong balance sheet and cash flow generation help position the Company to both manage through future economic disruptions and execute on our long-term growth strategy.”

Donald L. Luke, Chairman of the Board’s Nominating/Governance Committee, added, “The Board looks forward to working with Jeff and the IES executive team to ensure a seamless transition for our Company and its stakeholders.”

About IES Holdings, Inc.
IES is a holding company that owns and manages operating subsidiaries that provide electrical contracting and other infrastructure services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our approximately 5,500 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.

Contact: Tracy McLauchlin, CFO
IES Holdings, Inc.
713-860-1500

Primary Logo

You just read:

IES Holdings, Inc. Appoints Jeffrey Gendell as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.