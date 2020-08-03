Day & Ross Turns to PowerFleet for Solar Powered Tracking Technology

Leading Trucking Company to be Equipped with PowerFleet LV-500 and PowerFleet LV-710

/EIN News/ -- WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, announced it will be outfitting a large portion of the full Day & Ross trailer fleet with PowerFleet’s LV-500 solar tracking solution and the PowerFleet LV-710 Freight Camera.



As one of the largest transportation companies in Canada, with more than 8,000 employees, drivers, and owner operators, Day & Ross has grown to be a critical player in transportation and logistics in North America. With a focus on efficient and effective equipment utilization, Day & Ross intends on deploying the PowerFleet’s LV-500 product across a fleet of over 3,000 trailers to optimize the management of shipping lanes and ensure cost effective operations; a portion of these trailers will also be equipped with the PowerFleet LV-710.

“After extensive review, we selected PowerFleet’s LV-500 solar platform and their LV-710 freight camera because it was the most advanced technology in the market, they are easy to deploy, and easy to use,” explained Matt Trites, Director, Maintenance, Day & Ross. “We now obtain literal visibility into how our equipment is utilized and how the freight is loaded and handled.”

The PowerFleet LV-500 is the industry’s first multi-powered asset tracking solution, leveraging solar panels, supercapacitors and long-lasting primary batteries for unmatched service life and critical event visibility. The PowerFleet LV-710 combines a high-definition camera, image recognition processor, door sensor and ‘cargo-area’ environmental sensors for true freight visibility and condition, and it also provides accurate visual proof of the empty and loaded status of trailers, trailer cube utilization and aids in more accurate customer billing.

“We are thrilled that Day & Ross selected PowerFleet based on our history of supporting the needs of diversified truck load fleets,” explains PowerFleet Chief Product Officer, Elizabeth Elkins. “Our integrated logistics solutions are ideal for the highly innovative culture at Day & Ross. Combined with our rugged devices built to perform in the most challenging of environmental conditions, our solutions offer intelligent fleet visibility bolstered by our high definition camera and sensor suite to monitor assets and cargo in Day & Ross’ cross-border operations.”

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com , the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

About Day & Ross

With over 8,000 employees, drivers, and owner operators in Canada and the US, Day & Ross offers a diversified portfolio of freight and delivery solutions to top brands across North America. The company got its start by hauling potatoes out of New Brunswick in 1950 and became a wholly owned subsidiary of McCain Foods in 1966. Today, their key services include LTL/TL and cross-border transportation, logistics, dedicated fleets, and residential delivery.

For over a decade, Day & Ross has been recognized consistently as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies and was named a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation in 2018 and 2019. Their commitment to safety and sustainability is rooted in their family values and their care for their employees and the communities where they work and live. For more information, visit www. dayross.com .

