Cerence Introduces Cerence Reader, a “Breathtaking,” Human-Like Virtual Newscaster for the Car    

Cerence Reader, Based on Groundbreaking Neural TTS Innovations, Has Unique Ability to Predict and Adjust Tone and Reading Style for Expression

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced Cerence Reader, a new product based on its neural text-to-speech (TTS) offerings – the most advanced TTS available today – that brings a natural, expressive voice into the car to read the news to drivers on the go.



To hear this release read by Cerence Reader, visit https://youtu.be/M3nnyb-bFho .

Cerence Reader leverages advances in AI and processing hardware to bring unprecedented levels of human-like speech to the car. Nearly indistinguishable from a human voice, Cerence Reader features long-form reading capabilities, including natural pausing and breathing, and automatic prediction of the appropriate reading style and emotional tone based on content, context, and category of news, including current events, sports, or documentary-style pieces. Cerence Reader can also be adopted for additional scenarios beyond news reading, such as audiobooks, language learning and more.

“Cerence Reader is quite breathtaking and will empower the next generation of our cars to interact with our customers on a whole new level,” said Jan Dusik, Head of Development Speech Output, Audi.

“Cerence Reader is another example of Cerence’s advanced AI technologies and our expertise in delivering an outstanding voice assistant in the car,” said Stefan Ortmanns, EVP and General Manager, Core Products for Cerence. “Compared to other news-reading offerings on the market, Cerence Reader sets a new bar for expressivity, making it nearly indistinguishable from a human newscaster.”

With Cerence Reader, Cerence takes the same flexible approach it has with other recent products like Cerence Pay – offering standard integrations with news content providers while remaining open to integrate with additional content partners if preferred by the OEM. Initially available in US English and German, Cerence Reader will source news content from Reuters and others, with additional content partners to come.

For more about Cerence Reader, visit https://youtu.be/AEQ9ITxdeLU . To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com , and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

