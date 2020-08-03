Partner Oncology Joins the American Oncology Network, LLC

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a high-growth national network of independent community oncologists, announced a new alliance with Partner Oncology in Puyallup, Washington. Partner Oncology joined AON effective August 1, 2020.

Partner Oncology provides comprehensive treatment for patients diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders at its clinic in Pierce county. The practice was founded by Medical Oncologist Michael Liao, MD, PhD. Dr. Liao will be joined by Medical Oncologist and Hematologist Dr. Dong Xiang and a nurse practitioner. Through the affiliation with AON, the practice will offer new services to enhance patient care including centralized laboratory and pathology services for diagnostic testing, home delivery of oral cancer medications, 24/7 care management services for added patient support in-between office visits, and Oncology Care Model participation.

“We welcome Drs. Liao and Xiang to our growing network of community oncology practices,” said AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA. “Partner Oncology’s focus on working closely with their patients is aligned with AON’s approach of providing the highest quality of care that is patient-centric.”

AON President & COO Todd Schonherz added, “We’re pleased to have these experienced and highly respected physicians join AON. As our network expands, we’re connecting oncologists to each other and to the resources they need to provide the most advanced care for their patients.”

AON Board Member & Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman stated, “Partner Oncology will be a great addition to the AON network, providing even greater convenience to the best possible cancer care for patients in Pierce county.”

“The practice philosophy is to partner with our patients, having a strong relationship helps bring the best possible outcomes for fighting their cancer,” said Dr. Michael Liao. “This partnership with AON will help us to continue providing exceptional cancer care coupled with enhanced services like an in-house pharmacy and care management support.”

AON was founded by well-respected leaders in community oncology with decades of experience helping oncology practices thrive by providing proven solutions to ensure that everyone has access to exceptional cancer care close to home.

###

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 85 physicians and 52 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 14 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

About Partner Oncology: (PartnerOncology.com)

Partner Oncology (PO) offers convenient access to quality cancer and hematology care for patients in Puyallup, Washington. A community-based practice, PO provides medical oncology/hematology services and infusion therapy including immunotherapy for treating cancer and other diseases.

Attachment

Caroline Hewitt American Oncology Network, LLC (239) 789.2341 Caroline.Hewitt@AONcology.com