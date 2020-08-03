Tower Semiconductor Announces a New RF Switch Technology with Breakthrough Performance

/EIN News/ --



Enables cutting-edge solutions for 5G and high-performance RF switch markets with record Figure of Merit performance: Ron x Coff less than 10 femtoseconds

The new technology will be presented at IMS 2020, with MPWs available in 2021

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, August 03, 2020 – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM) , the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, today announces a new radio frequency (RF) switch technology with record figure of merit targeting the 5G and high-performance RF switch markets. This new switch technology enables more efficient, novel RF system architectures in applications including mobile, base-station and mmWave communications. Tower Semiconductor is engaged with multiple customers and partners to bring this technology to market for next-generation products.

This new switch technology demonstrates a record RF device figure of merit: Ron x Coff < 10 femtoseconds vs. 70-100 femtoseconds in use today for the most advanced applications. The switch performs over an extremely wide range of frequencies spanning MHz to all frequency bands discussed for 5G, and further into the mmWave. This results in extremely low insertion loss and very small device size.

The switch is also nonvolatile so consumes no energy when in the on-state or off-state, making it attractive for IoT, and other power and battery sensitive product applications. Finally, Tower has demonstrated the versatility of this patented technology by integrating it with some of its other process platforms such as SiGe BiCMOS and Power CMOS.

Tower Semiconductor will be offering multi-project wafer runs (MPWs) in 2021 for select customers.

The new RF switch will be presented at IMS 2020 (International Microwave Symposium) with results from electrical devices, process integration and circuits fabricated at Tower Semiconductor. Presentations are part of the Tu1G: Innovative RF Switches and Applications session (Tu1G-2 and Tu1G-5).

The Live Stream event will take place Aug. 4 – 6, 2020. For more details about the presentations, please visit IMS 2020 event website here.

For more information about Tower Semiconductor’s RF & HPA process technology offerings, please click here .

For more information about Tower Semiconductor’s process technology offerings, please click here.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM, TASE: TSEM), the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as Transfer Optimization and development Process Services (TOPS) to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor operates two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm) and three facilities in Japan (two 200mm and one 300mm) through TPSCo. For more information, please visit www.towersemi.com .

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary from those projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. A complete discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements included in this press release or which may otherwise affect TowerJazz’s business is included under the heading "Risk Factors" in Tower’s most recent filings on Forms 20-F, F-3, F-4 and 6-K, as were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the Israel Securities Authority and Jazz’s most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as were filed with the SEC, respectively. Tower and Jazz do not intend to update, and expressly disclaim any obligation to update, the information contained in this release.

###

Tower Semiconductor Company Contact: Orit Shahar | +972-74-7377440 | oritsha@towersemi.com

Tower Semiconductor Investor Relations Contact: Noit Levy | +972-4-604-7066 | noitle@towersemi.com

Attachments