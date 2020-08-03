Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dietary sugars – new date in 2021 for safety assessment

The timing of EFSA’s assessment of the safety of dietary sugars has been revised due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the review of the exceptionally high volume of scientific information being considered.

A public consultation on the draft scientific opinion is scheduled to take place in the middle of 2021 with final adoption coming before the end of the same year.

EFSA’s nutrition experts are attempting to set a tolerable upper intake level for total/added/free dietary sugars if the available data allow it. Otherwise, other values could be used to characterise the risk. Our scientific advice will help national authorities to establish recommendations on the consumption of dietary sugars and to plan food-based dietary guidelines.

