Update on mining operations at Santa Elena mine

/EIN News/ -- CABORCA, Mexico, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that production at its Santa Elena mine in Caborca, MX continues with positive results. The company recently moved a 40 ton 6x6 articulated haul truck to the site which will allow for an increase in daily production. In addition, the company is updating a 330 CAT excavator to keep pace with the increased production in Pit #1 on the Julio vein and shear zone. Photos of Pit 1, overburden removal, and old workings . Assaying of the material now being worked has shown up to 16 gpt Au with an average of 2.1 gpt Au. Work on Phase 1 of 3 of the company’s build out of the heap leach pad continues. Phase 1 includes the clearing of land and readying an area that will double the size of the current pad. Ultimately, Mexus will increase the size of the heap leach pad to a 500,000 ton capacity. Mexus continues to mine, crush and stack new material on the heap pad with ongoing gold recovery. The company is benefitting from the recent uptick in the price of gold.



About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com .

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960

