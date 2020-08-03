Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (2nd August 2020)
Total cases: 2,062 (+20) Recovered: 1,144 (+25) Active cases: 913 Tests: 271,894 (+2,633) Deaths: 5 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
