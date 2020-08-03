Royalton Barracks Crash injury/DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B202443
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/01/2020 at approximately 2347 hours
STREET: VT route 14
TOWN: Sharon
WEATHER: clear/night time
ROAD CONDITIONS: blacktop/ dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Nicole T. Paro
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT
VEHICLE MAKE: Acura
VEHICLE MODEL: MDX
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Yes
HOSPITAL: DHMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police from the Royalton
barracks responded to a single vehicle car crash on VT route 14 in Sharon, VT
near the Sharon/Hartford town line. Upon arrival Sharon Fire Department and
South Royalton Rescue were on scene and extracting the operator, Nicole Paro
from the vehicle. During the investigation, troopers suspected Paro of driving
while under the influence. Due to her injuries, Paro was transported to
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for further care. At this time the
investigation is ongoing.