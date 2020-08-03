Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks Crash injury/DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20B202443                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi

STATION: Royalton Barracks                       

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 08/01/2020 at approximately 2347 hours

STREET: VT route 14

TOWN: Sharon

WEATHER: clear/night time

ROAD CONDITIONS: blacktop/ dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nicole T. Paro

AGE: 39    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Acura

VEHICLE MODEL: MDX

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: DHMC

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police from the Royalton

barracks responded to a single vehicle car crash on VT route 14 in Sharon, VT

near the Sharon/Hartford town line.  Upon arrival Sharon Fire Department and

South Royalton Rescue were on scene and extracting the operator, Nicole Paro

from the vehicle.  During the investigation, troopers suspected Paro of driving

while under the influence.  Due to her injuries, Paro was transported to

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for further care. At this time the

investigation is ongoing.    

               

 

 

 

Royalton Barracks Crash injury/DUI

