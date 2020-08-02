Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 71 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,314 in the last 365 days.

Crossville Man Arrested, Charged with First Degree Murder

CROSSVILLE – A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Crossville Police Department, and the 13th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Crossville man in connection to the death of his wife.

At the request of 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI Agents joined investigators from the Crossville Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office in investigating the death of Sante Cecilia Amrvocio Mendez. On Sunday morning, officers responded to the 100 block of Village Lane, after dispatchers received a 911 call in which the caller hung up. Upon arrival, the victim’s body was discovered in a wooded area behind an apartment complex. During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information that identified Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruz (DOB 10/6/86), the victim’s husband, as the individual responsible for her death.

 

On Sunday afternoon, Cruz was charged with one count of First Degree Murder. He’s being held in the Cumberland County Jail without bond.

Rony Cruz

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Crossville Man Arrested, Charged with First Degree Murder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.