Iran: Activities of the defiant youth in Tehran, other cities to break the atmosphere of terror and intimidation
These activities targeted centers of the repressive Basij and IRGC, mullahs’ seminaries, centers for recruiting and training terrorists, centers for plundering the people’s wealth”PARIS, FRANCE, August 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The defiant youth in Tehran and other cities targeted the regime’s centers of repression and export of terrorism and torched their entrances. The activities took place in Tehran and other cities including Khorramabad, Zahedan, Qom, Ivanaki (Semnan), Shadegan, Shahinshahr, Rasht, Mamulan, Karaj, Gorgan, Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh, Qaemshahr, Babolsar, Javanrud, Dezful, Dorud, and Tabriz.
— NCRI
These activities, aimed at breaking the atmosphere of terror and intimidation, targeted centers of the repressive Basij and IRGC, mullahs’ seminaries, centers for recruiting and training terrorists, centers for plundering the people’s wealth, and command centers of the criminal State Security Force. The activities also included torching posters and banners of regime Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and the eliminated Qassem Soleimani, the notorious commander of the terrorist Quds Force.
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
August 1, 2020
