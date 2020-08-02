Iran: Activities of the defiant youth in Tehran, other cities to break the atmosphere of terror and intimidation

These activities targeted centers of the repressive Basij and IRGC, mullahs’ seminaries, centers for recruiting and training terrorists, centers for plundering the people’s wealth”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, August 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The defiant youth in Tehran and other cities targeted the regime’s centers of repression and export of terrorism and torched their entrances. The activities took place in Tehran and other cities including Khorramabad, Zahedan, Qom, Ivanaki (Semnan), Shadegan, Shahinshahr, Rasht, Mamulan, Karaj, Gorgan, Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh, Qaemshahr, Babolsar, Javanrud, Dezful, Dorud, and Tabriz.

These activities, aimed at breaking the atmosphere of terror and intimidation, targeted centers of the repressive Basij and IRGC, mullahs’ seminaries, centers for recruiting and training terrorists, centers for plundering the people’s wealth, and command centers of the criminal State Security Force. The activities also included torching posters and banners of regime Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and the eliminated Qassem Soleimani, the notorious commander of the terrorist Quds Force.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
August 1, 2020

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

