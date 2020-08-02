Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 stats in Canada are increasing despite warmer months

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Aug. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health authorities in Canada echoed in the past that Coronavirus rates would likely decrease during the summer months, but according to Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO of Taleam Systems and a global health researcher, those messages were simply wishful thinking and wrongly communicated without much support to the public.

Coronavirus rates have been increasing in Canada. Ahmadzai says, “At first, we saw the COVID-19 disease impacting seniors in retirement homes, but now we are starting to see a similar pattern with younger people.”

Taleam Systems has proudly supported medical clinics and hospitals with technology solutions. The business also provides computer services and custom-made computer health technology at reduced prices to businesses.

Ahmadzai adds, “the COVID-19 disease is not a global problem with much of Canada’s border being closed – instead it is a local problem within the country.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also pumped billions of dollars to keep the economy running, but politicians seem to be comfortable with the current pandemic, signals Ahmadzai.

Ahmadzai explains, “politicians seem to be fine with the Coronavirus situation in Canada, but they should keep in mind, the election season is due to come as well, and Mr. Trudeau has already dropped in the polls.”

Today, there are 117,000 COVID-19 transmission cases in Canada, and about 9,500 people have died from the disease so far.

Taleam Systems provides computer services in Canada to health experts and small businesses since 2011. To learn more about Taleam Systems visit www.taleamsystems.com

Media Contact:
Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO
Phone: 613-521-9229
Email: melad@taleamsystems.com

