Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (1st August 2020)
Total cases: 2,042 (+20) Recovered: 1,119 (+13) Active cases: 918 Tests: 269,261 (+5,862) Deaths: 5 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
