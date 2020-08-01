Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Kenya: Handing over of sanitary gel at the International Peace Support Training Centre (IPSTC)

French Embassy in Kenya Download logo

In support of the International Peace Support Training Centre (IPSTC) in the context of the COVID 19 crisis, our Defense attaché, Lieutenant Colonel ​ Marc De Block, and Maître Principal Sébastien Fortat obtained funding from the Directorate of Security and The Joint HQ in Paris (Defense Cooperation) for 33 20-liter cans of sanitary gel.

These products were handed over to the management and trainees of the IPSTC.

Total also contributed to this gesture and to the production of the gel.  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of French Embassy in Kenya.

