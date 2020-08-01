Coronavirus: UNICEF Ghana - COVID-19 Situation Report

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Ghana continues to rank second amongst countries in the West and Central Africa region most impacted by the COVID-19. In the number of cumulative cases in the WHO Africa region, Ghana is number three. Three regions have maintained their position as having the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana – Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western Regions.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3fk6T9Z

As of the 31 st of July, the number of confirmed cases stands at 35,501, over 10,000 new cases from the previous fortnight report. There are 3,223 active cases, and 182 people have died from COVID-19.

As of July 20th, over 1,186 children (under 18 years) were affected by the virus (51 per cent female). Among them, 10.5 per cent were chidren under five.

The President of the Republic of Ghana, in his 14th Update on measures taken against the spread of COVID19, announced further easing of restrictions, including in relation to public transport, churches, mosques and other public sites. Incentives of free water and electricity have been extended. Over 375,000 students have started writing the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).