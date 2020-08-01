Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 cases for 31 July

As of 1pm on 31 July, the Western Cape has 10 532 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 93 413 confirmed cases and 79 841 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 93 413 Total recoveries 79841 Total deaths 3040 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 10532 Tests conducted 414 304 Hospitalisations 1433 with 281 in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district Cases Recoveries Western 7832 6826 Southern 8107 7047 Northern 5357 4836 Tygerberg 11451 10101 Eastern 8375 7417 Klipfontein 8174 7189 Mitchells Plain 7318 6369 Khayelitsha 7709 7026 Total 64323 56811

Sub-districts:

District Sub-district Cases Recoveries Garden Route Bitou 385 280 Garden Route Knysna 964 647 Garden Route George 2430 1785 Garden Route Hessequa 140 87 Garden Route Kannaland 49 43 Garden Route Mossel Bay 1293 852 Garden Route Oudsthoorn 475 281 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 1748 1538 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 3779 3358 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 2727 2370 Cape Winelands Langeberg 959 814 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 1261 998 Overberg Overstrand 1338 1178 Overberg Cape Agulhas 191 144 Overberg Swellendam 238 203 Overberg Theewaterskloof 945 794 West Coast Bergrivier 346 268 West Coast Cederberg 110 75 West Coast Matzikama 223 151 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 1135 963 West Coast Swartland 1116 929 Central Karoo Beaufort West 242 116 Central Karoo Laingsburg 25 18 Central Karoo Prince Albert 2 1

Unallocated: 6969 (5137 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 31 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3040. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

Safety in the "new normal":

The Western Cape has started to see a stabilisation in the number of COVID-19 infections, hosptalisations and deaths in certain parts of the province. I would like to thank all of our residents who have played their part in making this happen by staying at home as much as possible, wearing their masks and practicing social distancing when they go out, and keeping up with hygiene protocols like hand washing, keeping surfaces clean and coughing and sneezing into an arm or an elbow. These are small things that we can all do, which have a collective impact. We must continue these behaviours, especially now that the numbers have started to stabilise in order to ensure that we don't see second waves of infections forming.

COVID-19 will be around for many more months to come, and adapting how we live now, will not only help us avoid becoming sick or infecting our loved ones, but will also allow more businesses to start to operate fully again, and save thousands of jobs which currently hang in the balance.

We expect that the new tourism regulations will be gazetted in the next few days, which will allow intra-provincial tourism accommodation establishments to begin operating. The tourism sector is one of the biggest job creators in the Western Cape, especially in our small towns and rural areas and we are pleased that these establishments will be able to allowed to open for business.

We still intend to engage with the national government on ways that we can support other businesses in the province that are being negatively impacted by the alert level 3 regulations.

We must put all of our energy into averting the second pandemic of unemployment. I therefore call on all of these businesses to be responsible when you re-open and ensure that you are following all of the rules and guidelines set out for safe operations. We do not want businesses to become sites of infection, putting their staff and clients at risk, and which will ultimately only further negatively impact the sector.

For those residents who will be booking trips and stays once business has re-opened, we thank you for supporting this sector at this time but urge you to travel responsibly, and to continue taking the same precautions you would at home, while on your holidays and weekends away.

