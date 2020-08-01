Coronavirus: Benin Independence Day

By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I send congratulations to the Government of Benin and the Beninese people on the 60th anniversary of your independence.

As President Talon and I discussed during our meeting earlier this year, the partnership between the United States and Benin is based on shared democratic principles and a mutual desire for peace and prosperity. We stand with Benin in ensuring fundamental freedoms, confronting violent extremism, and fostering transparency and economic growth. The United States and Benin share a 60-year history of strong and collaborative friendship, and we are committed to working together to ensure continued progress as we combat the COVID-19 pandemic together.

We are proud to join the people of Benin in celebrating your Independence Day.