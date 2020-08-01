Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,511 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus: Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio donates sheep to 300 Mosques and Households in Western Area

The Republic of Sierra Leone State House Download logo

His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has today presented sheep for slaughter to 300 mosques and households in the Western Area.

Muslims worldwide celebrate this day in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham) willingness to slaughter his own son, Ismael before Allah intervened and ordered him to kill a sheep instead.

He said because of the pandemic Muslims could not perform the Hajj this year, which was an important pillar of Islam. He said that Eid Al Adha (tomorrow) was an important date in the Muslim calendar and had called on them to show their love as a family.

“We are doing the special offer to show that we care for everyone with the little we can offer. Religious leaders are important part of our society and that is why we are making this special offer to show that we care for them,” he said.

First Lady, Madam Fatima Maada Bio, said that they were pleased to welcome the muslim leaders in their home, adding that the generous support was a show of their love and commitment to Muslims in the country.

Alhaji Osman, a beneficiary of the donation, thanked the President and the First Lady for the gesture. He noted that it was not a surprise to them because they had always shown love to the people of Sierra Leone. He also offered prayers for the President, his government and the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Sierra Leone State House.

You just read:

Coronavirus: Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio donates sheep to 300 Mosques and Households in Western Area

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.