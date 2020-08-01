Angola reiterates commitment to fighting human trafficking

New York, ANGOLA, August 1 - Angolan government has reiterated its permanent effort to criminalise human trafficking in all its forms, including labour exploitation and commercial sexual exploitation of kids. ,

The commitment was expressed Thursday by the country’s permanent representative at the United Nations, the ambassador Maria de Jesus Ferreira.

Delivering her speech at a high level online event on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on 30 July, the diplomat spoke of the best way to combat such a phenomenon.

Among other aspects, she mentioned condemning the practices and conducting investigation, prosecution and punishing the trafficker and brokers, as part of the efforts to provide protection and assistance to the victims.

“Angola has step up its effort against human trafficking in the latest years, in view of the increase in the number of cases reported. As for Angola, people vulnerable to sexual and child labour exploitation and sale of human organs, feature the human trafficking victim profile”, she said.

The diplomat said that the issue was addressed as part of the organised crime, adding that in the last two years about 80 cases of human trafficking have been investigated in the country, and 20 out of this figure have already been addressed by the authorities.

The ambassador also said that Angola has increased the financing and human resources for the implementation of necessary measures that should be taken under the regional and international cooperation to stop this kind of crime.

Maria de Jesus said in February this year Angola hosted in Luanda a seminary sponsored by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime to train 55 technicians, who will be the future trainers in the fight against the human trafficking.

Another key measure to prevent and combat human trafficking in Angola is the first National Plan of Action to Prevent and Fight Human Trafficking, adopted by government this year.

The official announced a five-year plan based on four strategic axis - preventing human trafficking, protection and assistance to the trafficking victims; investigating allegations on criminals and human trafficking and partnership.

The plan is part of the National Strategy of Human Rights and aligned with the National Development Plan for 2018-2022.

In its decision to approve National Plan of Action, Angola intends to punish the traffickers and places the protection and assistance to the victims on top, with stress to children trafficking, due to their vulnerability, said the Angolan ambassador.