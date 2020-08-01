New Haven Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI (Drugs)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B501923

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/31/2020 at 2218 hours

STREET: VT Route 116

TOWN: Starksboro

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Freedom Acres

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tracy Bedell

AGE: 21

HELMET?: N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

INJURIES: Fatality

HOSPITAL: The University of Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE YEAR: UNK

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda ATV

VEHICLE MODEL: Fourtrax

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

PASSENGER: Robert Lowell

AGE: 18

HELMET?: N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

INJURIES: Fatality

HOSPITAL: The University of Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Bayly LaRock

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT

VIOLATION: DUI (Drugs)

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 07/31/2020 at approximately 2218 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries involving an ATV.

Troopers identified the operator of Vehicle #1 Tracy Bedell (21) of Starksboro, VT. The passenger of Vehicle #1 was identified as Robert Lowell (18) of Huntington, VT. The operator of Vehicle #2 was identified as Bayly LaRock (20) of Hinesburg, VT.

Investigation into this motor vehicle crash has revealed Bedell (OP#1) was traveling west bound on Freedom Acres in the Town of Starksboro on an ATV. OP#1 then entered the north bound lane of VT Route 116. At approximately the same time, LaRock (OP#2) was traveling north bound on VT Route 116. OP#2 was unable to stop before striking the driver's side of the vehicle driven by OP#1.

Vehicle #1 and Vehicle #2 both came to rest in a ditch located off the south bound lane of VT Route 116.

Bedell and Lowell were transported to UVM Medical Center where they both succumbed to their injuries.

While speaking with LaRock, Troopers detected signs of impairment. LaRock was subsequently screened and placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI (Drugs). LaRock was transported to the Middlebury Police Department for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

This motor vehicle crash is currently still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this motor vehicle crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Ovchinnikoff at the New Haven Barracks.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Vergennes Area Rescue Squad, Bristol Rescue Squad, Richmond EMS, Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team, Starksboro Fire Department, Bristol Fire Department, Hinesburg Fire Department, Middlebury Police Department, and the State’s Attorney’s Office.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/2020, 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.