New Haven Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI (Drugs)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B501923
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/31/2020 at 2218 hours
STREET: VT Route 116
TOWN: Starksboro
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Freedom Acres
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tracy Bedell
AGE: 21
HELMET?: N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
INJURIES: Fatality
HOSPITAL: The University of Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE YEAR: UNK
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda ATV
VEHICLE MODEL: Fourtrax
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
PASSENGER: Robert Lowell
AGE: 18
HELMET?: N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT
INJURIES: Fatality
HOSPITAL: The University of Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Bayly LaRock
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT
VIOLATION: DUI (Drugs)
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 07/31/2020 at approximately 2218 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries involving an ATV.
Troopers identified the operator of Vehicle #1 Tracy Bedell (21) of Starksboro, VT. The passenger of Vehicle #1 was identified as Robert Lowell (18) of Huntington, VT. The operator of Vehicle #2 was identified as Bayly LaRock (20) of Hinesburg, VT.
Investigation into this motor vehicle crash has revealed Bedell (OP#1) was traveling west bound on Freedom Acres in the Town of Starksboro on an ATV. OP#1 then entered the north bound lane of VT Route 116. At approximately the same time, LaRock (OP#2) was traveling north bound on VT Route 116. OP#2 was unable to stop before striking the driver's side of the vehicle driven by OP#1.
Vehicle #1 and Vehicle #2 both came to rest in a ditch located off the south bound lane of VT Route 116.
Bedell and Lowell were transported to UVM Medical Center where they both succumbed to their injuries.
While speaking with LaRock, Troopers detected signs of impairment. LaRock was subsequently screened and placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI (Drugs). LaRock was transported to the Middlebury Police Department for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
This motor vehicle crash is currently still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this motor vehicle crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Ovchinnikoff at the New Haven Barracks.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Vergennes Area Rescue Squad, Bristol Rescue Squad, Richmond EMS, Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team, Starksboro Fire Department, Bristol Fire Department, Hinesburg Fire Department, Middlebury Police Department, and the State’s Attorney’s Office.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/2020, 1230 hours
