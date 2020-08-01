Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (31 July 2020)
Total cases: 2,022 (+28) Recovered: 1,106 (+21) Active cases: 911 Tests: 263,399 (+3,374) Deaths: 5 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
There were 645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,598 in the last 365 days.
Total cases: 2,022 (+28) Recovered: 1,106 (+21) Active cases: 911 Tests: 263,399 (+3,374) Deaths: 5 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.