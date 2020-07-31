When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 30, 2020 FDA Publish Date: July 31, 2020 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Methanol Company Name: Albek de Mexico S.A. de C.V Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Nuuxsan, Modesa, Assured, more Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Albek de Mexico S.A. de C.V is voluntarily recalling all lots and all brands of hand sanitizer currently in US distribution to the consumer level. This recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution due to detection of methanol in hand sanitizer samples manufactured by Albek when product was presented for import into the United States.

Risk Statement: Substantial methanol exposure could result in serious health effects (including nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, severe abdominal pain, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, nervous system damage) or death. Persons using methanol-based products on their hands may be at risk. Young children who accidently ingest them and adolescents and adults who drink such products are most at risk for methanol poisoning. To date, there have been no reports of serious adverse events related to the products in the scope of this recall.

The products are labeled for use as a hand sanitizer (or “antiseptic”) and are packaged for several nationwide distributors in a variety of formats as indicated in the table as follows:

Item Nuuxsan Modesa Assured Assured Next Product Name Nuuxsan Instant Hand Sanitizer Modesa Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera Assured Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe Assured Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera Next Hand Sanitizer NDC 72758-005-02, 72758-001-08 72758-011-23 72758-010-23 72758-009-23 50066-605-08 Package Format(s) 8 fl oz plastic bottles 8 fl oz plastic bottles 8 oz. plastic bottles< 8 oz. plastic bottles 8 oz. plastic bottles UPC 713620000175 32251380426 639277928597 639277928610 650240053573 Afected Lot Number(s) All Lots 1931104AL 1931101AL 1931102AL The affected lots are those that end 1001, 1002, 1003, 1004, 1005.

Product Name NDC UPC and Lot Volume/Package Assured Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E and Aloe 72758-010-23 639277928597 8 oz. plastic bottles Modesa Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera 72758-011-23 639277928610 8oz. plastic bottles Modesa Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Vitamin E 72758-012-23 Never Produced Next Hand Sanitizer 50066-605-08 650240053573 8oz. plastic bottles Assured Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera 72758-009-23 639277928610 8 oz. plastic bottles Nuuxsan Instant Hand Sanitizer 72758-005-02 713620000175 8oz. plastic bottles NuuxSan Instant Hand Sanitizer 72758-001-08 713620000175 8oz. plastic bottles

This NDC was created in 2019 and then replaced by NDC 72758-002-08 .

The products were distributed nationwide in the United States beginning on November, 15 2019.

Albek is partnering with its distributors, who will help notify their customers by phone calls, emails, and/or mailed letters and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Consumers, distributors, and retailers that have product which is being recalled should stop use or distribution and return to place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Mrs. Susana Luna (713)961-0262, [days of week] from [state time and zone] or e-mail to contact@albek.com.mx. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.