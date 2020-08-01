Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,681 in the last 365 days.

UpRyze Cannabis Ltd., an Indigenous-run micro-cultivator of craft cannabis, completes construction and submits its Evidence Package

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

ACHESON, Alberta, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpRyze Cannabis Ltd. (the “Company” or “UpRyze”) is pleased to announce that it has submitted its Evidence Package to Health Canada, the final step towards receiving its cultivation licence for its purpose-built, specialty micro-cultivation facility located in Acheson, Alberta. UpRyze previously received its Confirmation of Readiness under the Health Canada Navigator program, a licencing stream reserved for Indigenous applicants.

“With this final step, we anticipate receiving our licence to cultivate in a matter of weeks and are very excited to be bringing our truly craft cannabis product to market later this year,” Ron Gauthier, UpRyze’s Chief Executive Officer said about the company’s progress.

ABOUT UPRYZE

UpRyze is in the process of obtaining its Health Canada Micro Cultivation Licence for its purpose-built, specialty indoor facility in Acheson, Alberta. UpRyze Cannabis is truly craft – small batch grown, hang dried, hand trimmed and expertly cured. Click here to find out more about the company and its products (www.upryzecannabis.com).

CONTACT

Dave Muddle
Investor Relations
Ryze with Us
P.  780-221-8218
E. dave@upryzecannabis.com

You just read:

UpRyze Cannabis Ltd., an Indigenous-run micro-cultivator of craft cannabis, completes construction and submits its Evidence Package

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.