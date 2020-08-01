UpRyze Cannabis Ltd., an Indigenous-run micro-cultivator of craft cannabis, completes construction and submits its Evidence Package

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

ACHESON, Alberta, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpRyze Cannabis Ltd. (the “Company” or “UpRyze”) is pleased to announce that it has submitted its Evidence Package to Health Canada, the final step towards receiving its cultivation licence for its purpose-built, specialty micro-cultivation facility located in Acheson, Alberta. UpRyze previously received its Confirmation of Readiness under the Health Canada Navigator program, a licencing stream reserved for Indigenous applicants.



“With this final step, we anticipate receiving our licence to cultivate in a matter of weeks and are very excited to be bringing our truly craft cannabis product to market later this year,” Ron Gauthier, UpRyze’s Chief Executive Officer said about the company’s progress.



ABOUT UPRYZE



UpRyze is in the process of obtaining its Health Canada Micro Cultivation Licence for its purpose-built, specialty indoor facility in Acheson, Alberta. UpRyze Cannabis is truly craft – small batch grown, hang dried, hand trimmed and expertly cured. Click here to find out more about the company and its products ( www.upryzecannabis.com ).



CONTACT Dave Muddle Investor Relations Ryze with Us P. 780-221-8218 E. dave@upryzecannabis.com