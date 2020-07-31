RE: B Troop / DLS Criminal Incidents

UPDATED INFORMATION

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, July 22, 2020 through Tuesday, July 28, 2020 the troopers of B Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

Andrew Bragg, 28, of Morrisville, VT: stopped on July 25, 2020 at 22:34 hours on VT RT 107 in Bethel by Trooper Marcinkowski. Bragg is cited to Windsor County Court on August 25, 2020.

Robert Crossier, 35, of Arlington, VT: stopped on July 28, 2020 at 21:18 hours on Vt RT 7A in Arlington by Trooper Sommers. Crosier is cited to Bennington County Court on September 21, 2020.

James Benway, 37, of Addison, VT: stopped on July 24, 2020 at 01:40 hours on Court Street in Middlebury by Trooper Slaney. Benway is cited to Addison County Court on September 27, 2020 .

Ashley Chaplin, 31, of Middlebury, VT: stopped on July 27, 2020 at 20:53 on US Route 7 in Ferrisburgh by Trooper Ovchinnikoff. Chaplin is cited to Addison County Court on September 14, 2020.

B Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in New Haven, Royalton, Rutland, Shaftsbury and Westminster.

