RE: B Troop / DLS Criminal Incidents

From: White, Ashlee Sent: Friday, July 31, 2020 12:59 PM

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, July 22, 2020 through Tuesday, July 28, 2020 the troopers of B Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

 

  • Andrew Bragg, 28, of Morrisville, VT: stopped on July 25, 2020 at 22:34 hours on VT RT 107 in Bethel by Trooper Marcinkowski.  Bragg is cited to Windsor County Court on August 25, 2020.

 

  • Robert Crossier, 35, of Arlington, VT: stopped on July 28, 2020 at 21:18 hours on Vt RT 7A in Arlington by Trooper Sommers. Crosier is cited to Bennington County Court on September 21, 2020.

 

  • James Benway, 37, of Addison, VT: stopped on July 24, 2020 at 01:40 hours on Court Street in Middlebury by Trooper Slaney. Benway is cited to Addison County Court on September 27, 2020.

 

  • Ashley Chaplin, 31, of Middlebury, VT: stopped on July 27, 2020 at 20:53 on US Route 7 in Ferrisburgh by Trooper Ovchinnikoff. Chaplin is cited to Addison County Court on September 14, 2020.

 

 

B Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in New Haven, Royalton, Rutland, Shaftsbury and Westminster.

 

 

 

Ashlee White

Public Safety Barracks Clerk

VSP Westminster

802-722-4652

Ashlee.white@vermont.gov

 

