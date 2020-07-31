PDL Community Bancorp Announces 2020 Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), reported a net loss of ($571,000), or ($0.03) per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of ($1.2 million), or ($0.07) per basic and diluted share, for the prior quarter and net income of $950,000, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.

Carlos P. Naudon, the Company’s President and CEO, noted “2020 continues to be a year of investing – in the safety of our people and the future of our organization and our communities – with the clear goal of enhancing stakeholder values. Although the COVID-19 pandemic slowed our business, we continued our implementation of GPS, our Salesforce based CRM; we attended to the needs of Ponce Bankers by maintaining their jobs and temporarily enhancing their benefits; we responded to the needs of our communities by handling over 1,000 applications for Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans from customers and non-customers alike, allowing loan forbearances upon requests and ensuring that we publicly stood by our commitment to fairness and justice for all; we enhanced our asset quality by significantly increasing reserves; and, we increased our shareholders’ value by resuming repurchases of our shares. Although these steps resulted in a loss per share of ($0.11) for the six months ended June 30, 2020, we remain confident that our investments in the first half of the year, coupled with the closing of the Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. transaction in July as well as other initiatives, will continue to build stakeholder value.”

Steven A. Tsavaris, the Company’s Executive Chairman, added “It is gratifying that our commitment to our communities was recognized by the National Community Investment Fund in their Banking Industry Peer Group report for the first quarter of 2020. Ponce Bank was ranked 11th nationally in total assets and 7th in total loans among the 140 banks that also are CDFIs. Among the 20 largest, we were ranked 1st in our housing focus, 2nd in our lending in LMI areas and 6th in the proportion of branches in LMI areas. This data is not an anomaly; we are consistently a top performer in their Social Performance Metrics.”

Net Income (Loss)

The $571,000 net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 is $642,000 less than the $1.2 million net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and is primarily the result of an $875,000, or 76.4%, decrease in provision for loan losses, a $387,000, or 3.6%, decrease in noninterest expense and a $234,000, or 7.5%, decrease in interest expense, offset by a $637,000, or 4.9%, decrease in interest and dividend income, a $169,000, or 80.9%, decrease in benefit for income taxes and a $48,000, or 7.7%, decrease in noninterest income.

The $571,000 net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $950,000 in net income for the second quarter of 2019 reflects a $1.7 million, or 19.8%, increase in noninterest expense, a $271,000 increase in provision for loan losses, a $112,000, or 16.3%, decrease in noninterest income and a $21,000, or 0.2%, decrease in interest and dividend income, offset by a $413,000, or 110.7%, decrease in provision for income taxes and a $198,000, or 6.4%, decrease in interest expense.

The $1.8 million net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $1.6 million in net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 reflects a $3.5 million, or 19.4%, increase in noninterest expense, a $1.3 million increase in provision for loan losses and a $243,000, or 16.9%, decrease in noninterest income, offset by a $929,000, or 136.6%, decrease in provision for income taxes, a $627,000, or 2.5%, increase in interest and dividend income and a $12,000, or 0.2%, decrease in interest expense.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin decreased by 42 basis points to 3.45% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from 3.87% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, while the net interest rate spread decreased by 38 basis points to 3.13% from 3.51% for the same periods. Average interest-earning assets increased by $77.7 million, or 7.5%, mainly as a result of $30.3 million in average outstanding Payment Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, to $1,109.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $1,031.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 58 basis points to 4.49% from 5.07%, for the same periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $49.9 million, or 6.2%, mainly as a result of $48.9 million in average net PPP funding, to $848.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $799.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 20 basis points to 1.36% from 1.56% for the same periods.

Net interest margin decreased by 30 basis points to 3.45% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from 3.75% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, while the net interest rate spread decreased by 21 basis points to 3.13% from 3.34% for the same periods. Average interest-earning assets increased by $110.2 million, or 11.0%, mainly as a result of $30.3 million in average outstanding PPP loans, to $1,109.7 million, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $999.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 49 basis points to 4.49% from 4.98%, for the same periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $98.5 million, or 13.1%, mainly as a result of $48.9 million in average net PPP funding, to $848.9 million, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $750.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 28 basis points to 1.36% from 1.64% for the same periods.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $574,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, down $48,000, or 7.7%, from $622,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The decrease was attributable to decreases of $106,000, or 89.1%, in late and prepayment charges related to mortgage loans, $103,000, or 41.5%, in service charges and fees and $28,000, or 56.0%, in brokerage commissions, offset by an increase of $189,000, or 92.2%, in other noninterest income, of which $163,000 were fees related to PPP loans.

Noninterest income was $574,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, down $112,000, or 16.3%, from $686,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to decreases of $249,000, or 95.0%, in late and prepayment charges related to mortgage loans, $83,000, or 36.4%, in service charges and fees and $2,000, or 8.3%, in brokerage commissions, offset by an increase of $222,000, or 129.1%, in other noninterest income, of which $163,000 were fees related to PPP loans.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense decreased $387,000, or 3.6%, to $10.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $10.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Compensation and benefits decreased $363,000, which primarily includes $256,000 of deferred compensation expenses related to PPP loan originations. Other decreases in noninterest expense at June 30, 2020 from March 31, 2020 are $291,000 of professional services, $89,000 of marketing and promotional expenses and $13,000 in direct loan expenses. The decrease in noninterest expense was offset by increases of $260,000 in occupancy and equipment, $67,000 in other noninterest expenses, $29,000 in data processing expenses, $10,000 in regulatory dues and $7,000 in insurance and surety bond premiums. Included in noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 is $475,000 of additional expenses incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total noninterest expense increased $1.7 million, or 19.8%, to $10.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $8.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase in noninterest expense was attributable to increases of $603,000 in professional fees, $545,000 in occupancy and equipment expense mainly due to investments in software licenses, $169,000 in compensation and benefits, $140,000 in other operating expenses mainly due to employment agency fees, $98,000 in marketing and promotional expenses, $65,000 in data processing expenses as a result of system enhancements and implementation charges related to software upgrades, $45,000 in insurance and surety bond premiums, $41,000 in office supplies, telephone and postage and $17,000 in direct loan expenses. The increase of $603,000 in professional fees is mainly attributable to increases in consulting fees of $250,000 and professional services of $344,000 related to the document imaging project adopted in late 2019.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets were $11.6 million, or 0.95% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, an increase of $1.9 million from $9.7 million, or 0.85% of total assets, at March 31, 2020 and remain comparable with total nonperforming assets of $11.6 million, or 1.10% of total assets, at December 31, 2019. Comparing nonperforming assets at June 30, 2020 to March 31, 2020, total nonaccruals inclusive of TDRs related to nonresidential loans increased by $1.1 million and 1-4 family residential loans increased by $707,000. Comparing nonperforming assets at June 30, 2020 to December 31, 2019, total nonaccruals inclusive of TDRs related to construction and land loans decreased by $1.1 million, nonresidential loans increased by $810,000 and 1-4 family residential loans increased by $285,000.

The Company continues to assess the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on borrowers and believes that it is likely that it will be a detriment to their ability to repay in the short-term and that the likelihood of long-term detrimental effects will depend significantly on the resumption of normalized economic activities, a factor not yet determinable. The allowance for loan losses was $13.8 million, or 1.27% of total loans (total loans include $83.6 million of PPP loans) at June 30, 2020, compared to $12.3 million, or 1.28% of total loans, at December 31, 2019 and $12.5 million, or 1.32% of total loans, at June 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses is 1.38% of total loans. Net recoveries totaled $6,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, $9,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $11,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

As of July 21, 2020, there were 421 loans aggregating $384.0 million, in forbearance primarily consisting of the deferral of principal, interest, and escrow payments for a period of three months. Of the 421 loans in forbearance, 329 loans aggregating $297.4 million have not requested, and 92 loans in the amount of $86.6 million have requested, up-to-an-additional three-month forbearance extension at the conclusion of their initial three-month forbearance period. All of these loans had been performing in accordance with their contractual obligations prior to the granting of the initial forbearance. The Company actively monitors the business activities of borrowers in forbearance and seeks to determine their capacity to resume payments as contractually obligated upon the termination of the forbearance period. Under the current economic conditions and based upon available data, the Company is unable to conclusively determine the repayment capacity, if any, of most of such borrowers. The initial and extended forbearances are short-term modifications made on a good faith basis in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in furtherance of governmental policies.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $166.5 million, or 15.8%, to $1,220.2 million at June 30, 2020 from $1,053.8 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in total assets is mainly attributable to increases in net loans receivable of $116.7 million, mainly due to $83.6 million in PPP loans, cash and cash equivalents of $49.0 million, other assets of $4.2 million, accrued interest receivable of $3.7 million, FHLBNY stock of $687,000 and deferred taxes of $604,000, offset by decreases in available-for-sale securities of $7.7 million and premises and equipment, net of $644,000.

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2020 increased $49.0 million from December 31, 2019 due to increases of $154.2 million in net deposits, of which $65.1 million related to net PPP funding, $16.4 million from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities and $12.9 million increase in net advances from FHLBNY, offset by increases of $116.7 million in net loans and $9.1 million purchases of available-for-sale securities.

Net loans receivable at June 30, 2020 increased $116.7 million from December 31, 2019 primarily due to increases of $82.5 million, or 758.6%, in business loans, mainly due to $83.6 million in PPP loans, $24.4 million, or 9.8%, in multifamily residential loans, $11.2 million, or 2.8%, in 1-4 family residential loans, $1.8 million, or 0.9%, in nonresidential properties loans, $347,000, or 28.2%, in consumer loans and $286,000, or 14.5%, in net deferred loan origination costs, offset by a decrease of $2.5 million, or 2.5%, in construction and land loans and an increase in the allowance for losses on loans of $1.4 million substantially related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total deposits increased $154.2 million, or 19.7%, to $936.2 million at June 30, 2020 from $782.0 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits was mainly attributable to increases of $85.3 million, or 30.1%, in NOW, money market, reciprocal deposits and savings accounts, $82.9 million, or 75.7%, in demand deposits, of which $65.1 million related to net PPP funding, offset by a decrease of $14.0 million, or 3.6 %, in total certificates of deposit, which includes brokered certificates of deposit and listing service deposits. The $85.3 million increase in NOW, money market, reciprocal deposits and savings accounts was mainly attributable to increases of $49.3 million, or 103.4%, in reciprocal deposits, $38.9 million, or 44.9%, in money market accounts, $3.5 million, or 3.1%, in savings accounts offset by a decrease of $6.4 million, or 19.4%, in NOW/IOLA accounts.

Net advances from the FHLBNY increased $12.9 million, or 12.3%, to $117.3 million at June 30, 2020 from $104.4 million at December 31, 2019. The net increase in advances was due to a new FHLBNY advance of $12.9 million, at a weighted average rate of 0.9%.

Total stockholders’ equity decreased $3.4 million, or 2.1%, to $155.0 million at June 30, 2020, from $158.4 million at December 31, 2019. The decrease in stockholders’ equity was mainly attributable to $2.7 million of stock repurchases and a net loss of $1.8 million, offset by increases of $698,000 related to restricted stock units and stock options, $247,000 related to the Company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan and $130,000 related to unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities.

The Company adopted a share repurchase program effective March 25, 2019 which expired on September 24, 2019. Under the repurchase program, the Company was permitted to repurchase up to 923,151 shares of the Company’s stock, or approximately 5% of the Company’s then current issued and outstanding shares. On November 13, 2019, the Company adopted a second share repurchase program. Under this second program, the Company was permitted to repurchase up to 878,835 shares of the Company’s stock, or approximately 5% of the Company’s then current issued and outstanding shares. The Company’s share repurchase program was terminated on March 27, 2020. On June 1, 2020, the Company adopted a third share repurchase program. Under this third program, the Company is permitted to repurchase up to 864,987 shares of the Company’s stock, or approximately 5% of the Company’s then current issued and outstanding shares. The repurchase program may be suspended or terminated at any time without prior notice, and it will expire no later than November 30, 2020.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had repurchased a total of 1,318,872 shares under the repurchase programs at a weighted average price of $13.99 per share, which were reported as treasury stock. Of the 1,318,872 shares of treasury stock, 90,135 shares have been granted to directors and executive officers under the Company’s 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan pursuant to restricted stock units which vested on December 4, 2019. As of June 30, 2020, 1,228,737 shares are reported as treasury stock in the Company’s consolidated statement of financial condition.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is the financial holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. The Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. The Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Cash $ 15,875 $ 13,165 $ 6,762 $ 6,425 $ 6,003 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 60,756 90,795 20,915 40,965 47,007 Total cash and cash equivalents 76,631 103,960 27,677 47,390 53,010 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 13,800 19,140 21,504 51,966 22,154 Loans held for sale 1,030 1,030 1,030 — — Loans receivable, net of allowance for losses 1,072,417 972,979 955,737 948,548 934,236 Accrued interest receivable 7,677 4,198 3,982 3,893 3,773 Premises and equipment, net 32,102 32,480 32,746 32,805 32,205 Other real estate owned — — — — 58 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost 6,422 7,889 5,735 8,659 4,609 Deferred tax assets 4,328 4,140 3,724 3,925 3,913 Other assets 5,824 5,127 1,621 2,802 2,158 Total assets $ 1,220,231 $ 1,150,943 $ 1,053,756 $ 1,099,988 $ 1,056,116 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits $ 936,219 $ 829,741 $ 782,043 $ 757,845 $ 802,408 Accrued interest payable 48 86 97 81 88 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 6,007 8,295 6,348 7,780 6,059 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and others 117,284 152,284 104,404 169,404 79,404 Other liabilities 5,674 4,794 2,462 4,324 2,954 Total liabilities 1,065,232 995,200 895,354 939,434 890,913 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized — — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized 185 185 185 185 185 Treasury stock, at cost (17,172 ) (16,490 ) (14,478 ) (12,663 ) (6,798 ) Additional paid-in-capital 85,481 85,132 84,777 85,750 85,357 Retained earnings 91,904 92,475 93,688 101,140 100,431 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 150 110 20 (7,947 ) (7,941 ) Unearned compensation - ESOP (5,549 ) (5,669 ) (5,790 ) (5,911 ) (6,031 ) Total stockholders' equity 154,999 155,743 158,402 160,554 165,203 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,220,231 $ 1,150,943 $ 1,053,756 $ 1,099,988 $ 1,056,116





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 12,162 $ 12,782 $ 12,488 $ 12,663 $ 12,060 Interest on deposits due from banks 3 66 73 117 278 Interest and dividend on available-for-sale securities and FHLBNY stock 228 182 181 173 76 Total interest and dividend income 12,393 13,030 12,742 12,953 12,414 Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 1,730 1,827 1,921 1,896 1,904 Interest on other deposits 534 692 616 759 821 Interest on borrowings 608 587 643 533 345 Total interest expense 2,872 3,106 3,180 3,188 3,070 Net interest income 9,521 9,924 9,562 9,765 9,344 Provision for loan losses 271 1,146 95 14 — Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,250 8,778 9,467 9,751 9,344 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 145 248 266 247 228 Brokerage commissions 22 50 43 36 24 Late and prepayment charges 13 119 204 150 262 Other 394 205 152 146 172 Total noninterest income 574 622 665 579 686 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 4,645 5,008 4,726 4,667 4,476 Loss on termination of pension plan — — 9,930 — — Occupancy and equipment 2,277 2,017 2,026 1,943 1,732 Data processing expenses 496 467 394 398 431 Direct loan expenses 199 212 171 183 182 Insurance and surety bond premiums 128 121 102 146 83 Office supplies, telephone and postage 312 316 316 281 271 Professional fees 1,336 1,627 1,038 956 733 Marketing and promotional expenses 145 234 39 46 47 Directors fees 69 69 69 69 73 Regulatory dues 56 46 58 70 47 Other operating expenses 772 705 606 575 632 Total noninterest expense 10,435 10,822 19,475 9,334 8,707 Income (loss) before income taxes (611 ) (1,422 ) (9,343 ) 996 1,323 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (40 ) (209 ) (1,891 ) 287 373 Net income (loss) $ (571 ) $ (1,213 ) $ (7,452 ) $ 709 $ 950 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.43 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.05 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.43 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.05





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Variance $ Variance % Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 24,944 $ 24,155 $ 789 3.27 % Interest on deposits due from banks 69 478 (409 ) (85.56 %) Interest and dividend on available-for-sale securities and FHLBNY stock 410 163 247 151.53 % Total interest and dividend income 25,423 24,796 627 2.53 % Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 3,557 3,860 (303 ) (7.85 %) Interest on other deposits 1,226 1,452 (226 ) (15.56 %) Interest on borrowings 1,195 678 517 76.25 % Total interest expense 5,978 5,990 (12 ) (0.20 %) Net interest income 19,445 18,806 639 3.40 % Provision for loan losses 1,417 149 1,268 851.01 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,028 18,657 (629 ) (3.37 %) Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 393 458 (65 ) (14.19 %) Brokerage commissions 72 133 (61 ) (45.86 %) Late and prepayment charges 132 401 (269 ) (67.08 %) Other 599 447 152 34.00 % Total noninterest income 1,196 1,439 (243 ) (16.89 %) Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 9,653 9,490 163 1.72 % Occupancy and equipment 4,294 3,643 651 17.87 % Data processing expenses 963 784 179 22.83 % Direct loan expenses 411 338 73 21.60 % Insurance and surety bond premiums 249 166 83 50.00 % Office supplies, telephone and postage 628 588 40 6.80 % Professional fees 2,963 1,243 1,720 138.37 % Marketing and promotional expenses 379 73 306 419.18 % Directors fees 138 156 (18 ) (11.54 %) Regulatory dues 102 103 (1 ) (0.97 %) Other operating expenses 1,477 1,214 263 21.66 % Total noninterest expense 21,257 17,798 3,459 19.43 % Income (loss) before income taxes (2,033 ) 2,298 (4,331 ) (188.47 %) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (249 ) 680 (929 ) (136.62 %) Net income (loss) $ (1,784 ) $ 1,618 $ (3,402 ) (210.26 %) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.09 N/A N/A Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.09 N/A N/A





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Key Metrics

At or for the Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (0.20 %) (0.46 %) (2.79 %) 0.27 % 0.37 % Return on average equity (1.47 %) (3.07 %) (18.24 %) 1.71 % 2.26 % Net interest rate spread (1) 3.13 % 3.51 % 3.34 % 3.44 % 3.34 % Net interest margin (2) 3.45 % 3.87 % 3.71 % 3.83 % 3.75 % Noninterest expense to average assets 3.57 % 4.07 % 7.30 % 3.54 % 3.38 % Efficiency ratio (3) 103.37 % 102.62 % 190.43 % 90.24 % 86.81 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 130.72 % 129.16 % 130.64 % 131.38 % 133.20 % Average equity to average assets 13.30 % 14.85 % 15.32 % 15.71 % 16.27 % Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk weighted assets (bank only) 17.52 % 17.84 % 18.62 % 19.29 % 19.54 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (bank only) 16.26 % 16.59 % 17.36 % 18.03 % 18.29 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (bank only) 16.26 % 16.59 % 17.36 % 18.03 % 18.29 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (bank only) 11.63 % 12.76 % 12.92 % 13.62 % 13.64 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.27 % 1.37 % 1.28 % 1.27 % 1.32 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 118.89 % 138.47 % 106.30 % 117.72 % 123.50 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.03 % (0.15 %) 0.00 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans 1.08 % 1.00 % 1.20 % 1.09 % 1.08 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.95 % 0.85 % 1.10 % 0.94 % 0.96 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.95 % 0.85 % 1.10 % 0.94 % 0.96 % Total non-performing assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets 1.51 % 1.49 % 1.92 % 1.73 % 1.82 % Other: Number of offices 14 14 14 14 14 Number of full-time equivalent employees 179 184 183 187 183

____________

(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(3) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Key metrics calculated on income statement items were annualized where appropriate.







PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Loan Portfolio

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor Owned $ 317,055 29.25 % $ 308,206 31.31 % $ 305,272 31.60 % $ 309,065 32.23 % $ 302,428 32.00 % Owner-Occupied 91,345 8.43 % 93,887 9.54 % 91,943 9.52 % 90,843 9.47 % 92,904 9.83 % Multifamily residential 274,641 25.34 % 259,326 26.35 % 250,239 25.90 % 244,644 25.51 % 238,974 25.28 % Nonresidential properties 209,068 19.29 % 210,225 21.36 % 207,225 21.45 % 195,952 20.43 % 197,367 20.88 % Construction and land 96,841 8.93 % 100,202 10.18 % 99,309 10.28 % 106,124 11.07 % 100,995 10.69 % Total mortgage loans 988,950 91.24 % 971,846 98.74 % 953,988 98.75 % 946,628 98.72 % 932,668 98.68 % Nonmortgage loans: Business loans (1) 93,394 8.62 % 11,183 1.13 % 10,877 1.12 % 11,040 1.15 % 11,373 1.20 % Consumer loans 1,578 0.14 % 1,288 0.13 % 1,231 0.13 % 1,252 0.13 % 1,151 0.12 % Total nonmortgage loans 94,972 8.76 % 12,471 1.26 % 12,108 1.25 % 12,292 1.28 % 12,524 1.32 % Total loans, gross 1,083,922 100.00 % 984,317 100.00 % 966,096 100.00 % 958,920 100.00 % 945,192 100.00 % Net deferred loan origination costs 2,256 2,146 1,970 1,788 1,562 Allowance for losses on loans (13,761 ) (13,484 ) (12,329 ) (12,160 ) (12,518 ) Loans, net $ 1,072,417 $ 972,979 $ 955,737 $ 948,548 $ 934,236

(1) As of June 30, 2020, business loans include $83.6 million of PPP loans.











PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Deposits

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Demand (1) $ 192,429 20.55 % $ 110,801 13.35 % $ 109,548 14.01 % $ 104,181 13.75 % $ 115,262 14.36 % Interest-bearing deposits: NOW/IOLA accounts 26,477 2.83 % 31,586 3.81 % 32,866 4.20 % 28,600 3.77 % 23,018 2.87 % Money market accounts 125,631 13.42 % 121,629 14.66 % 86,721 11.09 % 98,707 13.02 % 105,632 13.16 % Reciprocal deposits 96,915 10.35 % 62,384 7.52 % 47,659 6.09 % 42,292 5.58 % 52,686 6.57 % Savings accounts 119,277 12.74 % 112,318 13.53 % 115,751 14.80 % 115,402 15.23 % 126,746 15.80 % Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts 368,300 39.34 % 327,917 39.52 % 282,997 36.18 % 285,001 37.60 % 308,082 38.40 % Certificates of deposit of $250K or more 81,786 8.74 % 81,486 9.82 % 84,263 10.77 % 86,498 11.41 % 82,767 10.31 % Brokered certificates of deposit 55,878 5.97 % 51,661 6.23 % 76,797 9.82 % 58,570 7.73 % 58,570 7.30 % Listing service deposits 54,370 5.81 % 55,842 6.73 % 32,400 4.14 % 22,458 2.96 % 28,688 3.58 % Certificates of deposit less than $250K 183,456 19.59 % 202,034 24.35 % 196,038 25.08 % 201,137 26.55 % 209,039 26.05 % Total certificates of deposit 375,490 40.11 % 391,023 47.13 % 389,498 49.81 % 368,663 48.65 % 379,064 47.24 % Total interest-bearing deposits 743,790 79.45 % 718,940 86.65 % 672,495 85.99 % 653,664 86.25 % 687,146 85.64 % Total deposits $ 936,219 100.00 % $ 829,741 100.00 % $ 782,043 100.00 % $ 757,845 100.00 % $ 802,408 100.00 %

(1) As of June 30, 2020, included in demand deposits are $65.1 million related to net PPP funding.











PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Nonperforming Assets

For the Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 2,767 $ 2,327 $ 2,312 $ 1,281 $ 1,299 Owner occupied 1,327 1,069 1,009 1,052 479 Multifamily residential — — — 7 Nonresidential properties 4,355 3,228 3,555 3,099 3,288 Construction and land — — 1,118 1,292 1,327 Nonmortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — 2 Total nonaccrual loans (not including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans) $ 8,449 $ 6,624 $ 7,994 $ 6,724 $ 6,402 Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 272 $ 276 $ 467 $ 471 $ 493 Owner occupied 2,198 2,185 2,491 2,488 2,499 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties 656 653 646 647 742 Construction and land — — — — — Nonmortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans 3,126 3,114 3,604 3,606 3,734 Total nonaccrual loans $ 11,575 $ 9,738 $ 11,598 $ 10,330 $ 10,136 Total nonperforming assets $ 11,575 $ 9,738 $ 11,598 $ 10,330 $ 10,136 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 3,730 $ 3,730 $ 5,191 $ 5,226 $ 5,267 Owner occupied 2,348 2,359 2,090 2,114 2,493 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties 762 1,300 1,306 1,317 1,330 Construction and land — — — — — Nonmortgage loans: Business — — 14 35 37 Consumer — — — — — Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 6,840 $ 7,389 $ 8,601 $ 8,692 $ 9,127 Total nonperforming assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 18,415 $ 17,127 $ 20,199 $ 19,022 $ 19,263 Total nonperforming loans to total net loans 1.08 % 1.00 % 1.20 % 1.09 % 1.08 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.95 % 0.85 % 1.10 % 0.94 % 0.96 % Total nonperforming assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans to total assets 1.51 % 1.49 % 1.92 % 1.73 % 1.82 %





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate (1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate (1) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 1,024,019 $ 12,162 4.78 % $ 928,806 $ 12,060 5.21 % Available-for-sale securities 16,750 146 3.50 % 22,127 76 1.38 % Other (3) 68,900 85 0.50 % 48,512 278 2.30 % Total interest-earning assets 1,109,669 12,393 4.49 % 999,445 12,414 4.98 % Non-interest-earning assets 65,829 35,130 Total assets $ 1,175,498 $ 1,034,575 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA $ 29,692 $ 38 0.51 % $ 25,306 $ 26 0.41 % Money market 196,707 458 0.94 % 140,239 755 2.16 % Savings 117,166 37 0.13 % 121,423 39 0.13 % Certificates of deposit 375,708 1,730 1.85 % 400,317 1,904 1.91 % Total deposits 719,273 2,263 1.27 % 687,285 2,724 1.59 % Advance payments by borrowers 8,947 1 0.04 % 9,566 1 0.04 % Borrowings 120,647 608 2.03 % 53,474 345 2.59 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 848,867 2,872 1.36 % 750,325 3,070 1.64 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 165,161 — 112,069 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 5,165 — 3,819 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 170,326 — 115,888 — Total liabilities 1,019,193 2,872 866,213 3,070 Total equity 156,305 168,362 Total liabilities and total equity $ 1,175,498 1.36 % $ 1,034,575 1.64 % Net interest income $ 9,521 $ 9,344 Net interest rate spread (4) 3.13 % 3.34 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 260,802 $ 249,120 Net interest margin (6) 3.45 % 3.75 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 130.72 % 133.20 %

____________

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Loans include loans and loans held for sale.

(3) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.











PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate (1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 999,758 $ 24,944 5.02 % $ 932,323 $ 24,155 5.22 % Available-for-sale securities 17,484 229 2.63 % 22,954 163 1.43 % Other (3) 53,560 250 0.93 % 41,155 478 2.34 % Total interest-earning assets 1,070,802 25,423 4.77 % 996,432 24,796 5.02 % Non-interest-earning assets 51,647 34,785 Total assets $ 1,122,449 $ 1,031,217 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA $ 29,359 $ 77 0.53 % $ 26,848 $ 53 0.40 % Money market 178,589 1,075 1.21 % 113,893 1,318 2.33 % Savings 115,438 72 0.13 % 121,988 79 0.13 % Certificates of deposit 377,431 3,557 1.90 % 422,638 3,860 1.84 % Total deposits 700,817 4,781 1.37 % 685,367 5,310 1.56 % Advance payments by borrowers 8,464 2 0.05 % 8,643 2 0.05 % Borrowings 114,643 1,195 2.10 % 52,030 678 2.63 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 823,924 5,978 1.46 % 746,040 5,990 1.62 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 136,903 — 111,360 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 4,065 — 4,434 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 140,968 — 115,794 — Total liabilities 964,892 5,978 861,834 5,990 Total equity 157,557 169,383 Total liabilities and total equity $ 1,122,449 1.46 % $ 1,031,217 1.62 % Net interest income $ 19,445 $ 18,806 Net interest rate spread (4) 3.31 % 3.40 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 246,878 $ 250,392 Net interest margin (6) 3.65 % 3.81 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 129.96 % 133.56 %

____________

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Loans include loans and loans held for sale.

(3) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.