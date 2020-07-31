Meso Numismatics Update on 2nd Transaction with Global Stem Cells

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Meso Numismatics, Inc. (“Meso Numismatics” or the “Company”) (MSSV), a technology and numismatic company specializing in the Meso Region, including Central America and the Caribbean, announced today that “the Company has recently successfully made the second payment ($75,000) to Global Stem Cells Group on time as per the company’s LOI amendment dated April 22, 2020.”

“We are excited about the pending acquisition of Global Stem Cells Group,” said David Christensen, CEO and President of Meso Numismatics, Inc. “We are extremely optimistic about the opportunities that Stem Cell Biotechnology and the future that Regenerative Medicine can offer the world.”

This press release should be read in conjunction with the all other filings on www.sec.gov

For more information on Global Stem Cells Group please visit: www.stemcellsgroup.com

About Meso Numismatics: Meso Numismatics, Corp is an emerging numismatic and technology company specialized in the Meso Region, including Central America and the Caribbean. The Company has quickly become the central hub for rare, exquisite, and valuable inventory for not only the Meso region, but for exceptional items from around the world. With the Company's breadth of business experience and technology team, the Company will continue to help companies grow.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some information in this document constitutes forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements, such as the closing of the share exchange agreement. The words “plan”, "forecast", "anticipates", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Lans Holdings Inc., herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. Lans Holdings Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor.relations@mssvinc.com

Telephone: (800) 956-3935