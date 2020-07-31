Rain RFID Alliance And AIM Inc. Launch First Virtual Conference
Focusing on the Automatic Data Collection industry, the event brings together speakers and exhibitors covering RFID, bar code technologies, and IoT topics.PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To reduce the costs associated with attending an in-person conference and to increase the availability of outstanding educational and informative technical content, RAIN RFID Alliance and AIM Inc. are excited to announce their inaugural virtual conference, December 9 and 10, 2020.
With a focus on the Automatic Data Collection industry, the event will bring together speakers and exhibitors to cover topics like RFID, bar code technologies, and IoT, from the areas of applications, standards, vertical markets, and more. Several presentation tracks will allow for attendees to choose their preferred subject areas.
More than 250 attendees are expected, including members and non-members from around the world. The two day event will feature keynote speakers, educational tracks, networking activities, and an interactive exhibit hall. It will cater to all regions of the world with staggered start times over the conference days.
RAIN and AIM Inc. have selected The Echo from Event Farm Inc. as the virtual meeting venue. The Echo platform combines a virtual venue with event engagement technology, offering both a social and communication solution. This virtual world environment promotes social interaction and collaboration among participants and is scalable to support users concurrently from anywhere in the world.
The event will include presentations and exhibit spaces as well as facilities for social networking. Each attendee will use their own avatar and will be allowed to walk around the space as they wish. Attendees can engage with one another as well as hold private conferences and roundtable discussions.
The conference is designed for those who work or want to work in the passive UHF RFID field and/or the automatic identification industry. All levels of content will be offered.
Registration will open in September.
Page Krebsbach
RAIN RFID Alliance
