BCUC Launches Proceeding for BC Hydro’s Long-Term Resource Plan Filing Date

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) issued Order G-205-20 launching a proceeding to determine a filing date for British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority's (BC Hydro) Long-term Resource Plan (LRP). It has been more than 10 years since the BCUC last reviewed a BC Hydro LRP. Under section 44.1, subsection (2.1) of the Utilities Commission Act (UCA), BC Hydro is not required to file its LRP before February 28, 2021.

BC Hydro will provide the BCUC with an anticipated date for filing its LRP, and the BCUC will conduct an open and transparent public proceeding to seek feedback from interveners on the anticipated date. Those who are interested in participating in the proceeding or have expressed interest in being consulted on BC Hydro’s LRP will have until Thursday, August 20, 2020 to register as an Intervener with the BCUC on our website.

More information about the proceeding can be found on the BC Hydro LRP Filing Date proceeding page.

Background

A Long-term Resource Plan (LRP) examines a utility’s forecast energy demands, outlines the resources the utility needs to meet that demand, and establishes an action plan for the steps it plans to take to meet its customer’s energy needs over the long-term. Given that it has been more than 10 years since the BCUC last reviewed a BC Hydro LRP, a more recent plan will help ensure that the BCUC can efficiently conduct its regulatory responsibilities with respect to BC Hydro. Pursuant to section 44.1 (2) of the UCA, subject to sub-section (2.1), a public utility must file an LRP with the BCUC, in the form and at the times the BCUC requires.

BC Hydro is currently developing its LRP, including hosting technical advisory committee meetings and planning for indigenous and public consultation. The BCUC has determined that a proceeding for the review of the date for the submission of the BC Hydro plan should be established.

About the BCUC

The BCUC is a regulatory agency responsible for oversight of energy utilities and compulsory auto insurance in British Columbia. It is the BCUC’s role to balance the interests of customers with the interests of the businesses it regulates. The BCUC carries out fair and transparent reviews of matters within its jurisdiction and considers public input where public interest is impacted.