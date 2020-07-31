Coronavirus: UNICEF Malawi COVID-19 Situation Report

Highlights

• There was a notable decrease (19%) in the number of cases registered during the reporting week compared to the previous week (30%). However, this may not be a true reflection of the situation. The reduction in the number of cases could be attributed to lack of testing kits in most of the testing laboratories with 2,568 tests conducted compared to 7,129 in the previous week representing a 63 per cent reduction.

• During the reporting week, with UNICEF support, a total of 367 children, parents, and caregivers have received community based mental health and psychosocial support bringing the total reached since the beginning of the COVID-19 response to 6,617. Also, a total of 33 returnees from South Africa benefited from UNICEF supported Psychological First Aid at Machinga Teachers Training College returnee holding centre from 20 to 22 July.

• In support of the ongoing efforts towards increasing the number of COVID-19 treatment centres, in view of the steady escalation COVID-19 cases in the country and the increased need for hospitalization of symptomatic patients, UNICEF has supported a comprehensive assessment of Emergency of Treatment Units (ETUs) in 12 of the 28 districts of the country. Based on the findings, UNICEF through Clinton Health Access Initiative will support the establishment of ETUs eight districts

