August fish stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 6,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during August. Fish on!

Location Week to be Stocked Number of Trout

Cub River (Willow Flat Campground) Aug 3 - 7 500

Kelly Park Pond Aug 3 - 7 250

Montpelier Creek Aug 3 - 7 500

Montpelier Rearing Pond Aug 3 - 7 250

Portneuf River Aug 3 - 7 1250 (Below Pebble Above Lava Hot Springs)

East Fork Rock Creek Aug 10 -14 1000

Cub River (Willow Flat Campground) Aug 17 - 21 500

Kelly Park Pond Aug 17 - 21 250

Montpelier Creek Aug 17 - 21 500

Montpelier Rearing Pond Aug 17 - 21 250

Bloomington Creek Aug 17 - 21 200

East Fork Rock Creek Aug 24 - 28 750

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho, please visit our Idaho Fishing Planner.