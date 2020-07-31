August fish stocking schedule for the Southeast Region
Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 6,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during August. Fish on!
Location Week to be Stocked Number of Trout
Cub River (Willow Flat Campground) Aug 3 - 7 500
Kelly Park Pond Aug 3 - 7 250
Montpelier Creek Aug 3 - 7 500
Montpelier Rearing Pond Aug 3 - 7 250
Portneuf River Aug 3 - 7 1250 (Below Pebble Above Lava Hot Springs)
East Fork Rock Creek Aug 10 -14 1000
Cub River (Willow Flat Campground) Aug 17 - 21 500
Kelly Park Pond Aug 17 - 21 250
Montpelier Creek Aug 17 - 21 500
Montpelier Rearing Pond Aug 17 - 21 250
Bloomington Creek Aug 17 - 21 200
East Fork Rock Creek Aug 24 - 28 750
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.
For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho, please visit our Idaho Fishing Planner.