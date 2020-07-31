Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Job Opportunity: Grain Sampler

Recruitment closes August 5th

MT Dept. of Agriculture is hiring a Grain Sampler to join the team at the State Grain Lab in Great Falls. This position supports official grain inspection through sampling of crops and providing backroom support.

Click to learn more and apply. Recruitment for this position ends August 5, 2020.

