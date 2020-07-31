Small Business Administration Webinar: What Every Exporter Needs to Know about Debt Relief Exporting Financing Programs

What Every Exporter Needs to Know about Debt Relief Exporting Financing Programs Thursday, August 13 | 9 – 10:00 a.m.

Global market opportunities are beginning to re-emerge. We want to make sure that our U.S. small businesses are aware of the resources available to them to take advantage of those opportunities. For example, the Debt Relief component of the CARES Act is a unique, additional tool at your disposal, but you will need to act promptly to take advantage of the program benefits. In our presentation we will inform small businesses of what’s available through the SBA for Export Assistance Programs.

This webinar is presented in partnership between – Small Business Administration (SBA), OK-Small Business Development Center (SBDC), OSU-Center for International Trade Development, U.S. Department of Commerce, & Oklahoma Department of Commerce