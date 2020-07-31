Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Boeing Submits Response to the Future Fighter Capability Project Request for Proposal

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] today announced that the Super Hornet response for the Future Fighter Capability Project (FFCP) was submitted on Tuesday, July 28. The F/A-18 Super Hornet Block III is a proven, affordable choice for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and one that would bring unparalleled, guaranteed opportunities to Canadian industry from coast to coast.

From Jim Barnes, Director, Canada Fighter Sales, Boeing Defense, Space & Security:
“We have a partnership with Canada that spans more than 100 years. We don’t take that lightly. The response we submitted today builds upon that great legacy and allows us to continue to bring the best of Boeing to Canada and the best of Canada to Boeing. The Super Hornet is the most cost-effective and capable option for the FFCP, and a Super Hornet selection will help the RCAF meet their mission needs, while leveraging existing infrastructure to drive down the long-term sustainment cost of the aircraft. Our proven, two-engine design can operate in the harshest environments and provide support no matter where the mission takes its pilots. That, coupled with Boeing’s 100% guaranteed industrial plan, will also deliver long term, well-paying jobs.”

Contact
Andrea Peterson
Boeing Communications
+1 703-638-8521
andrea.j.peterson@boeing.com

