OKYO Pharma Limited - Upcoming Presentation

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO, the life sciences and biotechnology company, focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain, is pleased to announce that Kunwar Shailubhai, Ph.D., the Company’s CEO, will share insight into OKYO’s development pipeline and upcoming milestones during an investor webinar, hosted by RedChip Companies, on Sunday, August 2, 2020. A live Q&A session with Dr. Shailubhai will follow the presentation. A link to a recording of the presentation will be provided on Monday morning via RNS Reach.

About OKYO

OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO) is a life sciences and biotechnology company admitted to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc. OKYO is focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain.

Enquiries:

OKYO Pharma Limited Willy Simon +44 (0)20 7495 2379 Optiva Securities Limited

Robert Emmet +44 (0)20 3981 4173

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.okyopharma.com.