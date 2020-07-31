Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ruling MPLA calls for more women’s proactivity

Cuito, ANGOLA, July 31 - The second secretary of the ruling MPLA in Bié, Anastácio Severino Sambobwe, Thursday called for more proactivity and active participation of women in community development actions. ,

The politician, who was speaking to the press on the fringes of the opening ceremony of the 1st Extraordinary Meeting of the Angolan Woman Organization (OMA) Provincial Committee, which aims to prepare the participation of this nucleus in the 7th Congress planned for March 2021, in Luanda, asked permanent dialogue with the militants, in order to clarify the forthcoming local elections.

The first secretary of OMA in Bié, Amélia Calumbo Quintas, assured the involvement of all the women affiliated to the organization, since the municipal process requires the commitment of all from the grassroots.

