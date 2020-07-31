Turnkey Miami Beach Porsche Design Tower Residence to Sell at Online Auction in Cooperation with Illustrated Properties

Porsche Design Tower, Residence 4603 Porsche Design Tower, Residence 4603 Porsche Design Tower, Residence 4603 Porsche Design Tower, Residence 4603 Porsche Design Tower, Residence 4603

Having spent my career working with ultra-high-net-worth clientele, I know that sellers ultimately crave control. That’s why partnering with Concierge Auctions brings tremendous value to the table” — Billy Nash, Top Luxury Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located minutes from affluent Multi-Million Dollar Row on the 46th floor with miles of waterfront views, Residence 4603 in the coveted Porsche Design Tower will auction online turnkey furnished next month via Concierge Auctions in partnership with top luxury agent Billy Nash of Nash Luxury at Illustrated Properties. Previously offered for $4.45 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held August 28th–31st via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“The Porsche Design Tower is modern luxury at its finest and arguably one of the top buildings in South Florida, with one of a kind amenities,” stated Chad Roffers, Chairman of Concierge Auctions. “Our last sale in the Porsche Tower along with our successful July sale in the Zaha Hadid-designed Museum Tower generated a global audience of highly qualified buyers, and we look forward to what will no doubt be competitive bidding for one lucky winner in just a few weeks time.”

Luxe details, high-end finishes, and exclusive amenities come together to create Residence 4603. A collector’s dream, the residence comes with an exclusive car elevator with car recognition technology and direct-to-unit elevator access for fully automated service, including a windowed, two-car sky garage, making it a showroom in itself. Encompassing three bedrooms and four full and one half bathrooms, multiple living areas, a state-of-the-art Poggenpohl-designed kitchen, floor-to-ceiling views around every corner, al fresco dining, vast beach and water views with direct access to a private, 200-foot beach, this two-story, 3,130-square-foot retreat has every amenity imaginable—fitness and spa retreats, sparkling pools with water-side service, 24-hour security, Concierge and car Concierge, plus a restaurant, clubhouse, ballroom, movie theater, community room with virtual golf, a race car simulator, and card and billiards tables—all on renowned Collins Avenue.

"I’ve partnered with Concierge Auctions on multiple transactions, as both the listing and buying agent, including the second largest real estate transaction in Key Biscayne in 29 years, which sold within just 45 days at auction, after sitting on the market for over two years. Having spent my career working with ultra-high-net-worth clientele, I know that sellers ultimately crave control. That’s why partnering with Concierge Auctions brings tremendous value to the table—together, we expose properties to a worldwide audience of buyers, and in a matter of weeks, sellers can choose their auction date and buyers can close. After years of success with Concierge, I’m proud to be a member of their Agent Advisory Board, as well,” said Nash.

Located in South Florida, Sunny Isles Beach is the epitome of a beach-adjacent southern oasis with premier shopping, year-round outdoor activities, and world-class views. A plethora of clubs, some of the most famous beaches in the country, and Everglades National Park, where the nature-lovers of the family will find their peace, are nearby. South Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, and West Palm Beach are all under 20, 30, and an hour’s drive away, respectively.

Porsche Design Tower Residence 4603 is available for showings daily by appointment, virtual open houses, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com



Porsche Design Tower, Residence 4603