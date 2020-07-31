Datametrex Awarded Contract Extension With US Air Force

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G) is pleased to announce that it has been successfully awarded a second contract in the United States defense industry, United States Air Force via Wright State Applied Research Corp. ("WSARC") on July 29, 2020. WSARC is provides contracting, security and research administration services for Wright State Research Institute, the University and the state of Ohio, and will head the U.S. Air Force Academic Partnership and Engagement Experiment (APEX) program.



"This is a great example of renewable business for Datametrex. Getting a one-year contract extension shows that our technology is valued by the client, and marks progress in our plan to expand our mandate with the organization. Datametrex will continue to solidify our position as a trusted solution provider within the U.S. military departments." says Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

The contract extension continues with the U.S. Air Force researchers at the Air Force Research Laboratory Airman Systems directorate. The Company is working with researchers within the USAF to land and expand, connecting different groups and finding new stakeholders that can benefit from our A.I. offering. The Air Force Research Laboratory's Airman Systems Directorate is a vital component of the 711th Human Performance Wing. The directorate is composed of a diverse group of scientists and engineers studying developing technologies specific to the human element of warfighting capability.

The Air Force Research Laboratory ("AFRL") is leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for the U.S. Air and Space Force. AFRL is a scientific research organization operated by the United States Air Force Materiel Command dedicated to leading the discovery, development, and integrate biological and cognitive technologies to optimize and protect integration of affordable aerospace warfighting technologies, planning and executing the Air Force science and technology program, and providing warfighting capabilities to United States air, space, and cyberspace forces.

