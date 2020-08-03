Wekiva Wilderness Trust Founder Recognized for Lifetime Service
46-year volunteer receives first-ever honorary lifetime membership
Despite ill-health he generously and cheerfully donates hundreds of hours every year acting as a docent at the nature center and attracting large crowds for his gator presentations.”APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Leaman, a 46-year volunteer at Wekiwa Springs State Park, has been named the first-ever Honorary Lifetime Member of the Wekiva Wilderness Trust in recognition of his service.John started volunteering at the park shortly after it opened in 1970 and was a founding member of the Trust in 1990. The Trust is a nonprofit, volunteer group that supports the work of the park which celebrated its 50th anniversary on July 1st, 2020.
— Lisa Krist, President
John’s record of service will be recognized on August 12 during the group’s monthly meeting. In 1990, he co-founded the Citizens for Wekiwa Springs State Park which later became Wekiva Wilderness Trust. It supports the activities of the Wekiva basin parks, primarily through fundraising, outreach and awareness, park ranger support, and special activities such as the Real Florida 5K/10K Run and Fun Walk.
“John has served in every officer capacity on the WWT board – and still serves as a director today. Despite ill-health he generously and cheerfully donates hundreds of hours every year acting as a docent at the nature center and attracting large crowds for his gator presentations,” said Trust President Lisa Krist. John is also the inspiration behind the Serenity Garden, a “park within a park” that is being designed at Wekiwa Springs. John was on duty at the nature center one day and looked up at an area of the park that was ablaze with insects, hummingbirds, and wildflowers. He thought that if this area was planned correctly it would be the perfect place for people with disabilities and their guests to enjoy the park experience in a safe environment.
Upon completion, the 1.2-acre Garden, the only one of its kind in the United States, will become the model for others not just in Florida’s state parks but in public spaces across the nation and overseas. “It is not just dedication that is important when it comes to volunteering, it is the passion and inspiration that comes along with it. John Leaman embodies those attributes and more. In 2019, the Florida State Parks recognized John for his exceptional service, and on August 12 the Trust will do the same,” said Lisa.
To learn more about the Wekiva Wilderness Trust, visit WWT-CSO.com, call 844-727-5998, or e-mail info@wwt-cso.com.
Lisa Krist
Wekiva Wilderness Trust
+1 407-562-6222
email us here