First Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- TERRE HAUTE, Ind., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the second quarter of 2020. For the three months ending June 30, 2020:

  • Net income was $11.9 million compared to $12.6 million for the same period of 2019;
     
  • Diluted net income per common share of $0.87 compared to $1.02 for the same period of 2019; and
     
  • Return on average assets was 1.10% compared to 1.66% for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

The Corporation further reported results for the six months ending June 30, 2020:

  • Net income was $24.1 million compared to $22.3 million for the same period of 2019;
     
  • Diluted net income per common share of $1.76 compared to $1.81 for the same period of 2019; and
     
  • Return on average assets was 1.16% compared to 1.47% for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

“In light of COVID-19 and the stay at home orders in the four states we do business in we are pleased with our second quarter results” said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.  “While eager to get back to normal operations, we have been cautious in the steps we have taken as the number of COVID 19 cases continue to increase across our footprint.  Protecting the health of our associates, customers and their families has been, and will continue to be, our number one priority.  During the second quarter much of our attention was devoted to the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program enacted by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economics Security Act (CARES).  We are pleased we were able to fund 1,734 loans totaling $170 million to secure twenty-four thousand jobs which are so important to our customers, their families and the economy of the communities we serve.  We are also pleased that during this challenging quarter we were able to assist many of our customers to take advantage of the current low interest rates by refinancing their home mortgages, lowering their payments or allowing them to purchase a new home.”

Average Total Loans
Average total loans for the second quarter of 2020 were $2.73 billion versus $1.98 billion for the comparable period in 2019, an increase of $748.8 million or 37.84%.

Total Loans Outstanding
Total loans outstanding increased $770.7 million, or 38.40%, from $2.01 billion as of June 30, 2019 to $2.78 billion as of June 30, 2020. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $159.3 million from $2.62 billion for the quarter ending March 31, 2020.

“Because of COVID 19 each of the four states in which we do business have imposed restrictions which affect our operations and the business of our customers,” stated Lowery. "While we have not experienced a significant increase in charge-offs, we have continued to increase reserves in response to the effect of the pandemic on asset quality. We have also sought to meet the needs of our customers by assisting them with reasonable loan accommodations. To date, we have approved and processed requests totaling $343 million across all portfolios. Commercial loan requests comprise $321 million of this total."

Average Total Deposits
Average total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, were $3.53 billion versus $2.46 billion as of June 30, 2019, an increase of $1.06 billion or 43.11%.

Total Deposits
Total deposits were $3.57 billion as of June 30, 2020, compared to $2.46 billion as of June 30, 2019, an increase of $1.11 billion or 44.94%. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $278.7 million from $3.29 billion for the quarter ending March 31, 2020.

Book Value Per Share
Book Value per share was $43.04 at June 30, 2020, compared to $38.88 at June 30, 2019.

Shareholder Equity
Shareholder equity at June 30, 2020, was $590.3 million compared to $477.8 million on June 30, 2019.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio
The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 11.73% at June 30, 2020, compared to 14.61% at June 30, 2019.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $35.9 million, an increase of 20.65% over the $29.8 million reported for the same period of 2019.

Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was 3.97% compared to the 4.33% reported at June 30, 2019.

Nonperforming Loans
Nonperforming loans as of June 30, 2020, were $23.0 million versus $15.2 million as of June 30, 2019. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.83% as of June 30, 2020, versus 0.76% as of June 30, 2019.

Loan Loss Provision
The provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2020, was $2.97 million compared to the $230 thousand provision for the second quarter of 2019. The Corporation increased the allowance for loan and lease losses by $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 directly related to the estimate of losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net Charge-Offs
Net charge-offs were $743 thousand for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $940 thousand in the same period of 2019.

Allowance for Loan Losses
The Corporation’s allowance for loan losses as of June 30, 2020, was $23.3 million compared to $20.3 million as of June 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 0.84% as of June 30, 2020, compared to 1.01% as of June 30, 2019. The decrease is primarily due to acquired loans being recorded at fair value. The Corporation's fair value adjustment due to purchased credit impaired loans was $5.9 million as of June 30, 2020.

Current Expected Credit Losses
As provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) the Corporation has elected to defer the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was $8.8 and $9.7 million, respectively. In the second quarter 2019, we recorded a $1.5 million incentive received from a third-party vendor.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020, was $26.9 million compared to $23.5 million in 2019.

Efficiency Ratio
The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 58.78% for the quarter ending June 30, 2020, versus 58.06% for the same period in 2019.

Income Taxes
Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020, was $5.92 million versus $5.42 million for the same period in 2019. The effective tax rate for 2020 was 19.71% compared to 19.59% for 2019.

“In these unprecedented times, we are proud we continue to meet the financial needs of our customers and the communities we serve.  I am proud of our associates and their unwavering commitment,” Lowery stated.

About First Financial Corporation
First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. First Financial Bank N.A. is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 81 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. is a state industrial chartered financial institution operating one office in Terre Haute, Indiana. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:
Rodger A. McHargue
Chief Financial Officer
P:  812-238-6334 
E:  rmchargue@first-online.com

    Three Months Ended Year Ended
    June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
    2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
END OF PERIOD BALANCES            
Assets   $ 4,368,112    $ 4,062,414    $ 3,064,212    $ 4,368,112    $ 3,064,212   
Deposits   $ 3,569,893    $ 3,291,231    $ 2,463,018    $ 3,569,893    $ 2,463,018   
Loans, including net deferred loan costs   $ 2,777,083    $ 2,622,637    $ 2,010,198    $ 2,777,083    $ 2,010,198   
Allowance for Loan Losses   $ 23,285    $ 21,063    $ 20,250    $ 23,285    $ 20,250   
Total Equity   $ 590,284    $ 581,771    $ 477,820    $ 590,284    $ 477,820   
Tangible Common Equity (a)   $ 501,863    $ 492,943    $ 442,496    $ 501,863    $ 442,496   
             
AVERAGE BALANCES            
Total Assets   $ 4,317,011    $ 4,022,789    $ 3,033,788    $ 4,169,900    $ 3,018,922   
Earning Assets   $ 3,720,477    $ 3,625,679    $ 2,836,110    $ 3,673,078    $ 2,830,317   
Investments   $ 989,545    $ 988,523    $ 851,723    $ 989,034    $ 851,236   
Loans   $ 2,727,820    $ 2,637,036    $ 1,978,991    $ 2,682,428    $ 1,975,662   
Total Deposits   $ 3,526,529    $ 3,270,627    $ 2,464,212    $ 3,398,578    $ 2,446,188   
Interest-Bearing Deposits   $ 2,858,594    $ 2,739,394    $ 2,032,886    $ 2,798,994    $ 2,016,079   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities   $ 121,791    $ 106,843    $ 39,269    $ 114,317    $ 55,596   
Total Equity   $ 591,522    $ 569,696    $ 471,156    $ 580,609    $ 460,911   
             
INCOME STATEMENT DATA            
Net Interest Income   $ 35,895    $ 36,350    $ 29,752    $ 72,245    $ 59,178   
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b)   $ 36,962    $ 37,409    $ 30,721    $ 74,371    $ 61,122   
Provision for Loan Losses   $ 2,965    $ 2,690    $ 230    $ 5,655    $ 1,700   
Non-interest Income   $ 8,776    $ 9,095    $ 9,743    $ 17,871    $ 17,379   
Non-interest Expense   $ 26,883    $ 27,554    $ 23,492    $ 54,437    $ 47,185   
Net Income   $ 11,924    $ 12,181    $ 12,569    $ 24,105    $ 22,251   
             
PER SHARE DATA            
Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share   $ 0.87    $ 0.89    $ 1.02    $ 1.76    $ 1.81   
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share   $ 0.52    $ —    $ 0.52    $ 0.52    $ 0.52   
Book Value Per Common Share   $ 43.04    $ 42.42    $ 38.88    $ 43.04    $ 38.88   
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c)   $ 36.68    $ 35.94    $ 35.46    $ 36.59    $ 36.00   
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   13,715    13,740    12,290    13,727    12,286   

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder's equity.
(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder's equity.

Key Ratios   Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
    June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
    2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
Return on average assets   1.10  % 1.21  % 1.66  % 1.16  % 1.47  %
Return on average common shareholder's equity   8.06  % 8.55  % 10.67  % 8.30  % 9.66  %
Efficiency ratio   58.78  % 59.25  % 58.06  % 59.02  % 60.11  %
Average equity to average assets   13.70  % 14.16  % 15.53  % 13.92  % 15.27  %
Net interest margin (a)   3.97  % 4.13  % 4.33  % 4.05  % 4.32  %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases   0.11  % 0.24  % 0.49  % 0.17  % 0.19  %
Loan and lease loss reserve to loans and leases   0.84  % 0.80  % 1.01  % 0.84  % 1.01  %
Loan and lease loss reserve to nonperforming loans   101.12  % 119.70  % 133.14  % 101.12  % 133.14  %
Nonperforming loans to loans and leases   0.83  % 0.67  % 0.76  % 0.83  % 0.76  %
Tier 1 leverage   11.64  % 12.38  % 14.83  % 11.64  % 14.83  %
Risk-based capital - Tier 1   15.44  % 16.19  % 18.65  % 15.44  % 18.65  %

  (a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.

Asset Quality   Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
    June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
    2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days   $ 15,358    $ 27,037    $ 8,296    $ 15,358    $ 8,296   
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more   $ 4,438    $ 1,430    $ 683    $ 4,438    $ 683   
Nonaccrual loans and leases   $ 14,634    $ 12,011    $ 9,985    $ 14,634    $ 9,985   
Total troubled debt restructuring   $ 3,899    $ 4,156    $ 4,541    $ 3,899    $ 4,541   
Other real estate owned   $ 3,577    $ 3,894    $ 498    $ 3,577    $ 498   
Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned   $ 26,548    $ 21,491    $ 15,707    $ 26,548    $ 15,707   
Total nonperforming assets   $ 29,493    $ 24,724    $ 19,040    $ 29,493    $ 19,040   
Gross charge-offs   $ 1,540    $ 2,904    $ 1,906    $ 4,444    $ 4,015   
Recoveries   $ 797    $ 1,334    $ 966    $ 2,131    $ 2,129   
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)   $ 743    $ 1,570    $ 940    $ 2,313    $ 1,886   

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 

  June 30,
2020		   December 31,
2019
    (unaudited)
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 386,507     $ 127,426  
Federal funds sold     7,500  
Securities available-for-sale 907,433     926,717  
Loans:      
Commercial 1,694,376     1,584,447  
Residential 657,657     682,077  
Consumer 425,601     386,006  
  2,777,634     2,652,530  
(Less) plus:      
Net deferred loan costs (551 )   3,860  
Allowance for loan losses (23,285 )   (19,943 )
  2,753,798     2,636,447  
Restricted stock 15,200     15,394  
Accrued interest receivable 17,205     18,523  
Premises and equipment, net 63,270     62,576  
Bank-owned life insurance 95,013     94,251  
Goodwill 78,592     78,592  
Other intangible assets 9,829     10,643  
Other real estate owned 3,577     3,625  
Other assets 37,688     41,556  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,368,112     $ 4,023,250  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Non-interest-bearing $ 681,155     $ 547,189  
Interest-bearing:      
Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 109,548     126,738  
Other interest-bearing deposits 2,779,190     2,601,430  
  3,569,893     3,275,357  
Short-term borrowings 100,096     80,119  
Other liabilities 79,722     79,193  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,777,828     3,465,642  
       
Shareholders’ equity      
Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;      
Authorized shares-40,000,000      
Issued shares-16,075,154 in 2020 and 16,055,466 in 2019      
Outstanding shares-13,714,524 in 2020 and 13,741,825 in 2019 2,006     2,005  
Additional paid-in capital 140,103     139,694  
Retained earnings 509,029     492,055  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 9,515     (7,501 )
Less: Treasury shares at cost-2,360,630 in 2020 and 2,313,641 in 2019 (70,369 )   (68,645 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 590,284     557,608  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,368,112     $ 4,023,250  

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
  (unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:              
Loans, including related fees $ 33,224      $ 27,533      $ 68,258        $ 54,287   
Securities:              
Taxable 3,624      3,516      7,653        7,197   
Tax-exempt 2,008      1,873      3,946        3,740   
Other 400      337      802        651   
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 39,256      33,259      80,659        65,875   
INTEREST EXPENSE:              
Deposits 3,019      3,316      7,549        6,133   
Short-term borrowings 101      158      368        481   
Other borrowings 241      33      497        83   
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 3,361      3,507      8,414        6,697   
NET INTEREST INCOME 35,895      29,752      72,245        59,178   
Provision for loan losses 2,965      230      5,655        1,700   
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION              
FOR LOAN LOSSES 32,930      29,522      66,590        57,478   
NON-INTEREST INCOME:              
Trust and financial services 1,288      1,124      2,822        2,328   
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 2,102      2,735      5,100        5,359   
Other service charges and fees 3,869      3,408      7,199        6,522   
Securities gains (losses), net 31      16      225        12   
Gain on sales of mortgage loans 1,205      496      1,903        916   
Other 281      1,964      622        2,242   
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 8,776      9,743      17,871        17,379   
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:              
Salaries and employee benefits 14,323      12,546      30,295        25,301   
Occupancy expense 2,162      1,813      4,091        3,628   
Equipment expense 2,673      1,751      5,134        3,568   
FDIC Expense 49      199      (181 )     339   
Other 7,676      7,183      15,098        14,349   
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 26,883      23,492      54,437        47,185   
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 14,823      15,773      30,024        27,672   
Provision for income taxes 2,899      3,204      5,919        5,421   
NET INCOME 11,924      12,569      24,105        22,251   
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME              
Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes 3,130      8,341      16,228        18,565   
Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes 384      304      788        607   
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 15,438      $ 21,214      $ 41,121        $ 41,423   
PER SHARE DATA              
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.87      $ 1.02      $ 1.76        $ 1.81   
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 13,715      12,290      13,727        12,286   

 

You just read:

First Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

