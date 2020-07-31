LumaOne Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group, leaders in Empowering, Recognizing and Certifying Excellence in the HCM, recently announced that LumaOne has been certified as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider. This confirms that LumaOne brings agility and speed for the creation of engaging content for the delivery of relevant digital learning using video, interactivity and data. Applications include conversion of instructor-led courses to digital, customer training, support, knowledge sharing and other digital learning initiatives.”

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that LumaOne is living their mission, “The results from our review show conclusively that the LumaOne is one of the best ways to engage with the modern learner who require access to content when and where they need it” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst at Brandon Hall Group. “Notably the interactive video platform is simple to use allowing both individuals and teams to create engaging, interactive video learning to deliver relevant and timely content.”

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent several years gaining an understanding of LumaOne as well as of the market in which they operate. The team has conducted in-depth briefings with the product teams, reviewed case studies, and collected customer feedback to certify that LumaOne delivers on its message.

The Smartchoice Preferred Provider program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire organization. During the analysis Brandon Hall Group conducted a full review of LumaOne product/service messaging and its website, collateral marketing material, and social media strategy.

“We are delighted to have been selected and certified as a Brandon Hall Group Smartchoice Preferred Provider. Their endorsement is a powerful recognition of the speed and effectiveness of the LumaOne platform in empowering individuals and teams with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed” Says John Hudson, LumaOne CEO.

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that LumaOne offerings measurably benefit the organizations with which they work.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit http://www.brandonhall.com/solution_providers.php.

-About Brandon Hall Group-

Brandon Hall Group is the world’s only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations. The best companies in the world rely on Brandon Hall Group to help create future-proof employee-development plans for the new era of work and management.

For more than 27 years, BHG empowers, recognizes and certifies excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our annual HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize and celebrate organizations for learning and talent, and as the industry’s gold standard is known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Brandon Hall Group’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit http://www.brandonhall.com

---About LumaOne

LumaOne empowers individuals and teams with the contextual knowledge necessary to succeed in the pursuit of their objectives.

In a complex and evolving world employees and consumers alike look online to develop their skills and answer their questions. The LumaOne interactive video platform was designed with a single-minded purpose. To allow anybody to create, deliver and consume effective and engaging learning content, rapidly and cost-effectively. The LumaOne platform marries the ubiquity of video to capture informational content, with the user interactivity that drives engagement and facilitates learning from any device, anywhere. All supported by data-driven insights to demonstrate rapid, measurable outcomes. ​ LumaOne has a global network of service providers that deliver content creation capabilities and LumaOne expertise. LumaOne is a leading provider of interactive video solutions for learning and communications with operations in North America, the UK, Europe, and Asia.

LumaOne (https://luma.one). Serving up measurable and uniquely engaging employee and customer learning experiences, where they’re needed, when they’re needed.

