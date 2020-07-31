Sugarmade Discloses Further Current Information in New 8K Filing

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB:SGMD) (“Sugarmade,” “SGMD,” or the “Company”) announces the publication of a new Form 8K Current Report filing (the “8K”) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) highlighting specific information about multiple issues pertinent to the Company’s performance and outlook.

The 8K covers information about the Company’s reported purchase orders for non-medical personal protective supplies, its progress toward opening multiple new locations for its cannabis delivery service in the Los Angeles regional market, its investment position in Indigo Dye Group, Inc (“Indigo’), and its outlook regarding the trends defining the cannabis delivery marketplace in California.

The 8K can be found here .

About Sugarmade, Inc.

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB: SGMD) is a product and branding marketing company investing in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. Our Brand portfolio includes CarryOutsupplies.com, SugarRush™ and Budcars.com. For more information please reference www.Sugarmade.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements.

Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Corporate Contact:

Jimmy Chan

+1-(888)-982-1628

info@Sugarmade.com

Public Relations:

Tiger Global Management

info@TigerGMP.com

www.TigerGMP.com