ITW Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

  • Total revenue of $2.6 billion as organic revenue declined 27%
  • Operating margin of 17.5%
  • Operating income of $449 million
  • GAAP EPS of $1.01
  • Free cash flow of $681 million, 213% of net income

/EIN News/ -- GLENVIEW, Ill., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today reported its second quarter 2020 results.

“Our performance in the second quarter clearly demonstrates that the progress we have made on executing our long-term enterprise strategy has put ITW in a position of considerable strength in managing through the effects of the global pandemic,” said E. Scott Santi, chairman and chief executive officer.  “Our powerful ITW Business Model and decentralized, entrepreneurial culture are never more valuable than during times of significant and rapid change, and I want to thank all of my ITW colleagues around the world for their incredible care and commitment to keeping their co-workers safe while continuing to serve our customers with excellence.  Our people responded to an unprecedented health crisis and a 29 percent decline in revenues and still delivered $449 million in operating income, $681 million in free cash flow, and operating margin of 17.5 percent.  Strong proactive divisional leadership and our flexible cost structure allowed us to reduce operating expenses by over $140 million in the quarter despite the fact that we made the decision to provide full compensation and benefits support to every ITW team member for the entirety of the second quarter.”

“Looking forward, while significant end-market disruption and uncertainties remain, we will continue to leverage our financial strength and ample liquidity to prioritize playing offense in the recovery over playing defense in the contraction and to ensure that every one of our businesses is strongly positioned to fully participate in the recovery.  Despite the near-term challenges of the moment, we remain deeply committed to achieving and sustaining ITW’s full-potential performance, and we will utilize our financial strength and flexible cost structure to protect investments in areas of strategic importance to the execution of our long-term strategy.  I am confident that the strength and resilience of the ITW Business Model, our high-quality diversified business portfolio, and our people put us in a strong position to deal decisively and effectively with the effects of the pandemic however it plays out from here while remaining focused on executing our long-term enterprise strategy,” Santi concluded.

Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter revenue of $2.6 billion declined 29 percent with organic revenue down 27 percent.  Foreign currency translation and divestitures reduced revenues by 1.5 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.  Revenues improved sequentially as the quarter progressed.

Operating margin was 17.5 percent compared to 24.1 percent in the prior year period as the lower volume impact was partially offset by benefits from Enterprise Initiatives of 100 basis points.  GAAP earnings per share (EPS) were $1.01 compared to $1.91 in the prior year period.  Free cash flow increased 12 percent to $681 million with a 213 percent conversion rate.  After-tax return on invested capital was 16.8 percent.  The effective tax rate for the second quarter was 21.3 percent.

At quarter end, ITW had approximately $1.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand, essentially no short-term debt and a revolving credit facility in place that could provide additional liquidity of up to $2.5 billion, if needed.

On May 5, 2020, ITW suspended annual guidance for 2020 due to uncertainties regarding the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures.  A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the attached supplemental reconciliation schedule.

Forward-looking Statement

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, related government actions and the Company’s strategy in response thereto on the Company’s business, the anticipated duration of the Company’s COVID-19 containment and recovery phases, the Company’s financial scenario planning and estimates, expected access to liquidity sources, expected capital allocation, diluted earnings per share, foreign exchange rates, total and organic revenue, operating margin, economic and regulatory conditions in various geographic regions, expected dividend payments, price/cost impact, restructuring expenses, expected adjustments to capacity and cost structure, free cash flow, effective tax rate, after-tax return on invested capital, timing and amount of share repurchases, if any, potential acquisitions and dispositions and related impact on financial results, and plans regarding the issuance of guidance.  These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.  Such factors include those contained in ITW’s Form 10-K for 2019 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.1 billion in 2019.  The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required.  ITW’s approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.  www.itw.com

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
In millions except per share amounts 2020   2019   2020   2019
Operating Revenue $ 2,564     $ 3,609     $ 5,792     $ 7,161  
Cost of revenue 1,594     2,099     3,465     4,158  
Selling, administrative, and research and development expenses 486     598     1,046     1,209  
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 35     41     71     84  
Operating Income 449     871     1,210     1,710  
Interest expense (51 )   (55 )   (102 )   (118 )
Other income (expense) 8     9     33     23  
Income Before Taxes 406     825     1,141     1,615  
Income Taxes 87     202     256     395  
Net Income $ 319     $ 623     $ 885     $ 1,220  
               
Net Income Per Share:              
Basic $ 1.01     $ 1.92     $ 2.79     $ 3.74  
Diluted $ 1.01     $ 1.91     $ 2.78     $ 3.72  
               
Cash Dividends Per Share:              
Paid $ 1.07     $ 1.00     $ 2.14     $ 2.00  
Declared $ 1.07     $ 1.00     $ 2.14     $ 2.00  
               
Shares of Common Stock Outstanding During the Period:              
Average 316.1     324.8     317.2     326.0  
Average assuming dilution 317.4     326.6     318.6     327.9  

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

In millions June 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
Assets      
Current Assets:      
Cash and equivalents $ 1,812     $ 1,981  
Trade receivables 2,156     2,461  
Inventories 1,167     1,164  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 253     296  
Assets held for sale 221     351  
Total current assets 5,609     6,253  
       
Net plant and equipment 1,711     1,729  
Goodwill 4,443     4,492  
Intangible assets 801     851  
Deferred income taxes 470     516  
Other assets 1,229     1,227  
  $ 14,263     $ 15,068  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current Liabilities:      
Short-term debt $ 4     $ 4  
Accounts payable 402     472  
Accrued expenses 1,106     1,217  
Cash dividends payable 338     342  
Income taxes payable 152     48  
Liabilities held for sale 40     71  
Total current liabilities 2,042     2,154  
       
Noncurrent Liabilities:      
Long-term debt 7,765     7,754  
Deferred income taxes 676     668  
Noncurrent income taxes payable 413     462  
Other liabilities 1,009     1,000  
Total noncurrent liabilities 9,863     9,884  
       
Stockholders’ Equity:      
Common stock 6     6  
Additional paid-in-capital 1,317     1,304  
Retained earnings 22,612     22,403  
Common stock held in treasury (19,669 )   (18,982 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,909 )   (1,705 )
Noncontrolling interest 1     4  
Total stockholders’ equity 2,358     3,030  
  $ 14,263     $ 15,068  

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Dollars in millions Total Revenue Operating Income Operating Margin
Automotive OEM $ 361     $ (28 )     (7.8 )%
Food Equipment 336     31       9.2 %
Test & Measurement and Electronics 455     117       25.7 %
Welding 298     64       21.6 %
Polymers & Fluids 354     82       23.1 %
Construction Products 376     90       23.7 %
Specialty Products 387     98       25.4 %
Intersegment (3         %
Total Segments 2,564     454       17.7 %
Unallocated     (5 )     %
Total Company $ 2,564     $ 449       17.5 %


Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Dollars in millions Total Revenue Operating Income Operating Margin
Automotive OEM $ 1,057     $ 117       11.1 %
Food Equipment 819     148       18.1 %
Test & Measurement and Electronics 940     238       25.4 %
Welding 670     173       25.8 %
Polymers & Fluids 747     175       23.4 %
Construction Products 766     181       23.6 %
Specialty Products 801     207       25.9 %
Intersegment (8 )         %
Total Segments 5,792     1,239       21.4 %
Unallocated     (29 )     %
Total Company $ 5,792     $ 1,210       20.9 %

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Operating Revenue Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW
Organic (52.6) % (37.6) % (10.6) % (24.9) % (14.4) % (9.1) % (16.1) % (26.5) %
Acquisitions/
Divestitures		 % % (3.0) % (3.9) % % % (0.8) % (1.0) %
Translation (1.5) % (1.0) % (1.1) % (0.6) % (2.8) % (2.3) % (1.3) % (1.5) %
Operating
Revenue 		(54.1) % (38.6) % (14.7) % (29.4) % (17.2) % (11.4) % (18.2) % (29.0) %


Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Change in Operating Margin Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW
Operating Leverage (1880) bps (1300) bps (300) bps (520) bps (380) bps (200) bps (380) bps (750) bps
Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs (1210) bps (470) bps 380 bps (330) bps 320 bps 40 bps 160 bps
Total Organic  (3090) bps  (1770) bps  80 bps  (850) bps  (60) bps  (160) bps  (220) bps  (750) bps
Acquisitions/

Divestitures		 40 bps 60 bps 50 bps 10 bps
Restructuring/
Other		 100 bps 130 bps 70 bps 90 bps 30 bps 100 bps 80 bps
Total Operating Margin Change  (2990) bps  (1640) bps  120 bps  (720) bps  30 bps  (130) bps  (70) bps  (660) bps
                 
Total Operating Margin % * (7.8)% 9.2% 25.7% 21.6% 23.1% 23.7% 25.4% 17.5%
                 
* Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets  110 bps  100 bps  180 bps  20 bps  390 bps  30 bps  100 bps  140 bps **
** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.08) on GAAP earnings per share for the second quarter of 2020.

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

1H 2020 vs. 1H 2019 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Operating Revenue Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW
Organic (32.0) % (22.0) % (7.0) % (16.9) % (8.9) % (4.6) % (12.4) % (16.6) %
Acquisitions/
Divestitures		 % % (3.1) % (3.7) % % % (1.0) % (1.0) %
Translation (1.7) % (1.2) % (1.0) % (0.5) % (2.5) % (2.5) % (1.2) % (1.5) %
Operating
Revenue 		(33.7) % (23.2) % (11.1) % (21.1) % (11.4) % (7.1) % (14.6) % (19.1) %


1H 2020 vs. 1H 2019 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Change in Operating Margin Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW
Operating Leverage (840) bps (630) bps (200) bps (330) bps (230) bps (90) bps (270) bps (430) bps
Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs (370) bps (180) bps 250 bps (80) bps 280 bps 20 bps 90 bps 30 bps
Total Organic  (1210) bps  (810) bps  50 bps  (410) bps  50 bps  (70) bps  (180) bps  (400) bps
Acquisitions/

Divestitures		 50 bps 70 bps 60 bps 20 bps
Restructuring/

Other		 180 bps 90 bps 10 bps 70 bps 80 bps 90 bps 80 bps 80 bps
Total Operating Margin Change  (1030) bps  (720) bps  110 bps  (270) bps  130 bps  20 bps  (40) bps  (300) bps
                 
Total Operating Margin % * 11.1% 18.1% 25.4% 25.8% 23.4% 23.6% 25.9% 20.9%
                 
* Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets  70 bps  80 bps  170 bps  20 bps  370 bps  30 bps  90 bps  130 bps **
** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.17) on GAAP earnings per share for the first half of 2020.

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
Dollars in millions 2020   2019   2020   2019
Operating income $ 449     $ 871     $ 1,210     $ 1,710  
Tax rate 21.3  %   24.5  %   22.4  %   24.5  %
Income taxes (96 )   (213 )   (271 )   (418 )
Operating income after taxes $ 353     $ 658     $ 939     $ 1,292  
               
Invested capital:              
Trade receivables $ 2,156     $ 2,629     $ 2,156     $ 2,629  
Inventories 1,167     1,256     1,167     1,256  
Net assets held for sale 181     346     181     346  
Net plant and equipment 1,711     1,717     1,711     1,717  
Goodwill and intangible assets 5,244     5,431     5,244     5,431  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,508 )   (1,719 )   (1,508 )   (1,719 )
Other, net (636 )   (433 )   (636 )   (433 )
Total invested capital $ 8,315     $ 9,227     $ 8,315     $ 9,227  
               
Average invested capital $ 8,431     $ 9,206     $ 8,557     $ 9,182  
Return on average invested capital 16.8  %   28.6  %   22.0  %   28.1  %

FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
Dollars in millions 2020   2019   2020   2019
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 737     $ 685     $ 1,351     $ 1,301  
Less: Additions to plant and equipment (56 )   (77 )   (116 )   (154 )
Free cash flow $ 681     $ 608     $ 1,235     $ 1,147  
               
Net income $ 319     $ 623     $ 885     $ 1,220  
Free cash flow to net income conversion rate 213  %   98  %   140  %   94  %


Media Contact Investor Relations
Illinois Tool Works Illinois Tool Works
Trisha Knych Karen Fletcher
Tel: 224.661.7566 Tel: 224.661.7433
mediarelations@itw.com  investorrelations@itw.com 

