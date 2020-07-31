July 31, 2020 - Herring Successfully Defends Virginia's Moratorium on Uranium Mining

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Mark Herring Attorney General 202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 For media inquiries only, contact: Charlotte Gomer, Press Secretary Phone: (804)786-1022 Mobile: (804) 512-2552 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

~ Today, Judge Chadwick Dotson in the Circuit Court of Wise County and the City of Norton upheld Virginia’s statutory moratorium on uranium mining ~

RICHMOND (July 30, 2020) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring has again successfully defended Virginia’s moratorium on uranium mining in court. Today, Judge Chadwick Dotson in the Circuit Court of Wise County and the City of Norton ruled in favor of Attorney General Mark R. Herring and Virginia’s thirty-eight year moratorium on uranium mining in the Commonwealth. The judge concluded his opinion by saying, “Clearly…the greater harm would be against the people. The common law supports it. Common sense supports it. To find otherwise would be untenable.”

“For almost forty years, Virginia has maintained a moratorium on uranium mining in the Commonwealth to protect the safety and wellbeing of Virginians, our lands and our waterways,” said Attorney General Herring . “Today’s ruling once again affirms that Virginia is well within its right to regulate mining activities in the Commonwealth, and I’m pleased we were able to yet again successfully defend Virginia’s environment and uranium mining moratorium in court.

In June 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed with Attorney General Herring that Virginia has the right to enact a moratorium on uranium mining within its borders and upheld the Commonwealth’s ban on uranium mining. Additionally, Attorney General Herring has successfully defended the ban in both federal district court and the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

