Tradeweb Selects Nasdaq to Provide Market Surveillance Technology

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that Tradeweb Markets (Nasdaq: TW), a leading global operator of electronic marketplaces for fixed income products and derivatives, has selected Nasdaq to provide its Market Surveillance solution for monitoring US Treasuries and Mortgage-Backed Securities trading on Dealerweb, and Swaps trading on DW SEF.



The SaaS-deployed technology will provide Tradeweb with a fully integrated platform with robust and flexible market surveillance workflows to manage cross-market, cross-asset, and multi-venue surveillance, supported by market-leading analysis and visualization tools. The tools will effectively monitor billions of trading messages in real-time or historically in a simplified way by distilling complex information into user-friendly formats.

“As markets digitize at an ever-increasing pace, it is vital that we continue to build and deploy first-class solutions that give traders and investors the surety they need to get trades done,” said Scott Zucker, Chief Risk and Administrative Officer, Tradeweb. “Tradeweb is continuously seeking new and innovative ways to enhance our market infrastructure, and we are excited to incorporate Nasdaq’s technology into our existing surveillance capabilities as part of our ongoing commitment to move market infrastructure forward.”

“Through this partnership, Tradeweb will leverage our cloud based SaaS technology to further advance their surveillance program and strengthen integrity efforts across the fixed income and derivative markets,” said Tony Sio, Head of Market Regulatory Technology, Nasdaq. “We look forward to working together and supporting them in this important endeavor.”

Nasdaq's market technology powers more than 250 of the world's market infrastructure organizations and market participants, including broker-dealers, exchanges, clearinghouses, central securities depositories and regulators, in over 50 countries with end-to-end, mission-critical technology solutions.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn , on Twitter @Nasdaq , or at www.nasdaq.com.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $790 billion in notional value traded per day over the past four fiscal quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com .

