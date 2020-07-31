Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FCA N.V. 2020 Second Quarter Results.

Following is a summary of the “FCA N.V. Q2 2020 RESULTS” press release. A PDF of the complete press release is attached to this email. The document is also available in the media section of the FCA corporate website:
FCA contains Q2 COVID-19 impact with Net loss from continuing operations and Adjusted net loss both of €(1.0) billion; Adjusted EBIT €(0.9) billion. North America profitable. Industrial free cash flows €(4.9) billion. Available liquidity at June
30, 2020 of €17.5 billion excludes €4.5 billion undrawn portion of the Intesa Sanpaolo loan facility. Results and operating cash flows significantly improved in June.

