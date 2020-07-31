Johnson Outdoors Reports Fiscal Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- RACINE, Wis., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq:JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, today reported lower sales and net income during the Company’s 2020 third fiscal quarter ending June 26, 2020, compared to the prior year quarter. Year-to-date revenue and net income also declined.



“As expected, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the quarter. Strong momentum in Fishing, Watercraft Recreation and Camping in May and June could not offset the pandemic-related impact on operations in April. Stay-at-home mandates hit during the heart of our primary selling season, as many retailers were closed and consumers were restricted to essential-only activities. As those mandates eased, we began to see high demand and growing participation in Fishing, Camping and Watercraft Recreation, while travel restrictions continue to limit accessibility to Diving,” said Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Going forward, our goal is to continue the positive momentum of our Fishing, Watercraft Recreation and Camping brands through the end of the year by leveraging the increased interest in outdoor activities to the fullest.”

At the beginning of the third quarter, the Company temporarily suspended operations at some locations. When production and shipments resumed in its North American operations on April 22, 2020, the Company began operating under strict procedures and protocols, consistent with CDC guidelines and public health safety directives for COVID-19, and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Typically the third quarter is the primary selling season for our warm weather outdoor recreation products; however, due to COVID-19, customer inventory and replenishment and consumer sell-through patterns have shifted. Total Company net sales declined 21.5 percent to $138.4 million, versus $176.3 million in the prior year third quarter.

Strong demand in Fishing throughout May and June was not enough to offset the impact of COVID-19 in April, resulting in a 20 percent decline in sales.

New product innovation and positive market dynamics in Watercraft drove higher demand, leading to a 17 percent growth in revenue.

Retail closures and state and national park closures contributed to a 34 percent decline in Camping sales.

Diving, our most global business and the first to be affected by stay-at-home mandates, posted a 47 percent decline in revenue.

Total Company operating profit was $12.9 million for the third quarter compared to $28.0 million in the prior year third fiscal quarter, due primarily to lower sales volume. Gross margin of 45.2 percent was flat to the prior year quarter. Reduced efficiencies from COVID-19 shutdowns were offset by improved product mix and pricing. Operating expense decreased $2.1 million compared to the prior year quarter, due to reduced sales volume-related costs which were offset in part by a $2.1 million unfavorable impact year-over-year from valuation adjustments to the Company’s deferred compensation plan assets, which are totally offset in Other Income. Net income was $12.9 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, versus $22.1 million, or $2.19 per diluted share in the previous year’s third quarter.

YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS

Fiscal 2020 year-to-date net sales declined six percent to $429.5 million compared to $458.4 million in last year’s first fiscal nine-month period. Total Company operating profit was $51.5 million compared to $61.9 million in the prior fiscal year-to-date period. Gross margin was 44.5 percent in the current year-to-date period, and operating expenses declined $1.5 million year-over-year. Net income during the first fiscal nine months was $39.7 million, or $3.93 per diluted share, versus $47.5 million, or $4.72 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal year-to-date period. The Company’s effective tax rate decreased slightly year-over-year to 24.4 percent.

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The Company reported cash and short-term investments of $181.4 million as of June 26, 2020, versus $149.0 million on June 28, 2019. Depreciation and amortization were $11.5 million compared to $10.4 million in the previous year’s quarter. Capital spending totaled $11.4 million in the first fiscal nine months compared with $12.0 million in the prior year-to-date period. In May 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of record as of July 9, 2020, which was payable on July 23, 2020.

“During the quarter, where appropriate, we reduced expenses; however, at this time, the challenge is keeping pace with demand, with a focus on ending the year strong,” said David W. Johnson, Chief Financial Officer. “Our debt-free balance sheet and our healthy cash position will be beneficial as we continue to work through challenges ahead and make smart investments to strengthen the business and drive value for our shareholders.”

PRODUCT NEWS

Johnson Outdoors innovation continues to capture awards and generate excitement at ICAST, the world’s most prestigious fishing show, winning its third “Best of Show” award in the last five years. The new Old Town® Sportsman Autopilot™ won the coveted 2020 “Best of Show” honors, as well as this year’s “Best Boats and Watercraft” award. The Sportsman Autopilot, part of Old Town’s new pioneering line of power, pedal and paddle fishing kayaks, utilizes a GPS-enabled Minn Kota® trolling motor to propel, maneuver, and "anchor" the kayak with its unique Spot-Lock™ Technology.

Johnson Outdoors fishing brands continue to dominate their respective categories at ICAST. The Humminbird® CoastMaster™ won “Best Electronics” honors, resulting in nine ICAST “Best of Electronics” awards in the last ten years. CoastMaster arms saltwater anglers with the very latest information to identify the most productive fishing areas in any U.S. coastal waters and allows anglers to navigate these areas safely and with confidence. The Minn Kota® Raptor™ Shallow Water Anchor grabbed “Best Boating Accessory” honors. Minn Kota’s new Raptor debuts two industry-first technologies: Active Anchoring™, which monitors anchoring force and adjusts to stay pinned to the bottom, and Auto-Bottom Mode™, which automatically detects bottom hardness to determine the right amount of anchoring force.

About Johnson Outdoors Inc.

JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak™; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® fishing motors, batteries and anchors; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and, Eureka!®camping and hiking equipment.

Visit Johnson Outdoors at http://www.johnsonoutdoors.com

JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.

(thousands, except per share amounts) THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED Operating Results June 26

2020

June 28

2019

June 28

2020

June 28

2019

Net sales $ 138,390 $ 176,253 $ 429,528 $ 458,400 Cost of sales 75,828 96,528 238,222 255,227 Gross profit 62,562 79,725 191,306 203,173 Operating expenses 49,633 51,696 139,782 141,322 Operating profit: 12,929 28,029 51,524 61,851 Interest (income) expense, net (135 ) (370 ) (1,204 ) (1,154 ) Other (income) expense, net (2,493 ) (493 ) 205 (238 ) Income before income taxes 15,557 28,892 52,523 63,243 Income tax expense 2,688 6,826 12,837 15,733 Net income $ 12,869 $ 22,066 $ 39,686 $ 47,510 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Dilutive 10,074 10,037 10,055 10,021 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.27 $ 2.19 $ 3.93 $ 4.72

Segment Results Net sales: Fishing $ 102,741 $ 128,196 $ 335,974 $ 345,222 Camping 9,665 14,728 26,028 30,077 Watercraft Recreation 15,267 13,010 26,140 27,186 Diving 10,696 20,243 41,416 55,866 Other/eliminations 21 76 (30 ) 49 Total $ 138,390 $ 176,253 $ 429,528 $ 458,400 Operating profit (loss): Fishing $ 23,273 $ 29,672 $ 71,208 $ 75,684 Camping 828 2,315 1,603 2,048 Watercraft Recreation 1,181 380 (2,021 ) (1,628 ) Diving (2,595 ) 1,440 (3,202 ) 2,156 Other/eliminations (9,758 ) (5,778 ) (16,064 ) (16,409 ) Total $ 12,929 $ 28,029 $ 51,524 $ 61,851 Balance Sheet Information (End of Period) Cash, cash equivalents and short term investments $ 181,445 $ 148,968 Accounts receivable, net 82,577 82,860 Inventories, net 94,218 95,833 Total current assets 365,881 333,180 Total assets 517,609 445,558 Total current liabilities 98,799 97,004 Shareholders’ equity 361,534 322,972



